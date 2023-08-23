Lena Endre to Reprise ‘Faithless’ Role in Tomas Alfredson’s TV Adaptation; First Look at Series Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Lena Endre will reprise the role of Marianne in Tomas Alfredson’s TV adaptation of Liv Ullmann and Ingmar Bergman’s 2000 film “Faithless,” Variety can reveal exclusively.

Filming has officially commenced on the Miso Film production, in which Endre will star as Older Marianne alongside Jesper Christensen (“James Bond” franchise, “Exit”) as Older David. Young Marianne will be played by Frida Gustavsson (“Vikings,” “The Witcher”), while Gustav Lindh (“Queen of Hearts”) is portraying Young David.

More from Variety

The six-episode series will be told in two time periods, and, according to its official description, “explores the relationship between love and passion.”

“In the present-day storyline, the renowned director David Howard, 73, is reunited with his former great love, actress Marianne Vogler, 75,” the description continues. “Their meeting forces them to confront the painful consequences of their previous relationship – not just for themselves, but for their families. Forty years prior, in the main story, a young David, and Marianne fall in love with each other and embark on a passionate love affair that they must keep a secret, as Marianne is married to David’s best friend Markus Vogler.”

August Wittgenstein (“The Crown,” “Das Boot”) completes the main cast as Markus, and “July 22” scribe Sara Johnsen is penning the scripts. “Faithless” is being produced by Fremantle’s Miso Film Sweden, in co-production with SVT and ARTE, with the support of DR, NRK, YLE, RUV and Nordisk Film & TV Fond. Fremantle will manage global sales, and the series is eyeing an early 2025 debut.

“I have been living with ‘Faithless’ for more than 20 years and I’m thrilled that we now have commenced shooting,” Alfredson, who also directed “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy” and “Let the Right One In,” said in a statement. “The casting of ‘Faithless’ is crucial for the complex story and I have worked very hard to attract the right cast for the series. We have managed to attract the best talent we have, and I can’t wait to develop and form the characters with our skilled cast.”

Story continues

Added Peter Bose, CEO of Miso Film: “Sara and Tomas have worked extremely hard throughout the development of the series, and we are all very pleased and thrilled with the scripts. The support from SVT and ARTE’s early engagement in the series have secured a very healthy working environment and this is why we have come this far. We have a very strong and interesting cast attached and I’m confident that Faithless will be worth the wait.”

See first look images from the series below.

Frida Gustavsson, Poppy Klintenberg Hardy, August Wittgenstein

Gustav Lindh, Tomas Alfredson, Frida Gustavsson

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.