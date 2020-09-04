Lena Dunham's go-to swimwear brand is having a huge Labour Day sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

View photos Andie Swim Labour Day Sale (Photo via Andie Swim) More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's always exciting news when a celeb-favourite brand announces a sale, and lucky for us, the swimwear label Andie did just that.

The woman-run, eco-friendly company is a favourite among Lena Dunham, Molly Sims and Demi Moore (who also happens to be an investor). With sizes available from XS to XXXL, Andie has become a go-to for comfortable and flattering women’s and kid’s swimwear.

ALSO SEE: 30 of the best Labour Day sales to shop in Canada

Right now, Andie is hosting a Labour Day weekend sale with up to 60% off bestsellers, including their cult-classic one-piece (and Lena Dunham's pick), the Mykonos. Take an extra 25% off the lowest price at checkout with code STILLSUMMER25.

ALSO SEE: Ashley Graham's super-sexy red bikini is back in stock — and it's on sale right now

As a salute to the end of swim season, we've rounded up some of our favourite Andie suits, because, as they say, it's never too early to start planning for next summer!

The Mykonos Eco (Photo via Andie Swim) More

Made with 87% recycled materials, the Mykonos Eco is one of Andie's bestsellers and provides medium-to-full coverage.

SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $54 (originally $95)

The Tulum in Bloom (Photo via Andie Swim) More

Available in 12 colours, the Tulum is a cool one-piece with back cut-outs and medium seat coverage.

SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $63 (originally $125)

Andie Swim The Wynwood Top in Bloom (Photo via Andie Swim) More