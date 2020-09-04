Lena Dunham's go-to swimwear brand is having a huge Labour Day sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
It's always exciting news when a celeb-favourite brand announces a sale, and lucky for us, the swimwear label Andie did just that.
The woman-run, eco-friendly company is a favourite among Lena Dunham, Molly Sims and Demi Moore (who also happens to be an investor). With sizes available from XS to XXXL, Andie has become a go-to for comfortable and flattering women’s and kid’s swimwear.
Right now, Andie is hosting a Labour Day weekend sale with up to 60% off bestsellers, including their cult-classic one-piece (and Lena Dunham's pick), the Mykonos. Take an extra 25% off the lowest price at checkout with code STILLSUMMER25.
As a salute to the end of swim season, we've rounded up some of our favourite Andie suits, because, as they say, it's never too early to start planning for next summer!
The Mykonos Eco One-Piece
Made with 87% recycled materials, the Mykonos Eco is one of Andie's bestsellers and provides medium-to-full coverage.
SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $54 (originally $95)
The Tulum One-Piece
Available in 12 colours, the Tulum is a cool one-piece with back cut-outs and medium seat coverage.
SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $63 (originally $125)
The Wynwood Eco Top
The ultra-flattering one-shoulder Tulum bikini top is available in 12 colours and runs true-to-size.
SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $26 (originally $70)
The Montauk One-Piece
This high-neck, low-back swimsuit will become your go-to summer piece. The Montauk runs small so remember to size-up when shopping.
SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $29 (originally $95)
The Ibiza One-Piece
The tan line-friendly Ibiza is available in 14 colours and comes with removable soft cups. The swimsuit may run long, so size down unless you have a long torso.
SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $36 (originally $95)
The High-Waisted Eco Cheeky Bottom
These high-waisted bottoms have flattering side seams and cheeky back coverage. Better yet: the eco-friendly fabric is made with 87% recycled materials.
SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $29 (originally $45)
The Havana Eco Top
The Havana bikini top boasts a square neckline giving it a vintage feel. Available in nine colours, the eco-friendly top is made with 87% recycled materials.
SHOP IT: Andie Swim, $28 (originally $50)
