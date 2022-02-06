Lena Dunham Recalls Her Childhood Fear of the Beach in Fierce Yellow Swimsuit: 'People Can Change'

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham/Instagram

Lena Dunham just had a day at the beach.

The Girls star and creator shared a sunny beachside snap on Sunday, featuring a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit, followed by a clip of her and husband Luis Felber embracing as they watched the waves roll in.

In the Instagram post, Dunham, 35, described how, in the past, she was "hysterically" afraid of the ocean until she worked up the courage to conquer her childhood fear through "change."

RELATED: Lena Dunham Says She's More Productive in a 'Bathing Suit' Than 'Full Hair and Makeup'

"Until I was 10 I was scared of the beach and would cry hysterically if I touched sand. So I guess what I'm saying is have faith, people can CHANGE!!!" the Emmy-nominated actress wrote.

Felber, 35, praised his wife in the comments section.

"Beach angel dream queen x x x 😍😍😍" the "Tucked in Tight" musician gushed.

Yellowjackets stars Juliette Lewis and Melanie Lynskey also showered their pal with adoration. "LOVE THIS!! You beach yellow swimsuit 🧚🏼‍♀️❤️perfection😍🥰," Lewis wrote, while Lynskey added, "So beautiful 😍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, Dunham shared a few snaps from her vacation with Felber, and credited her partner's great camera skills for her flawless Instagram content. She shared two images — one of her husband kissing her cheek and a solo pic of the actress posed against a rail near the ocean.

RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham Marries Luis Felber

"Mi esposo es un esposo de Instagram (Lu thinks it doesn't translate very well in Spanish, but damn I got me an Instagram husband!)" she captioned the series, tagging Felber's music account as the creative mind behind the photos.

The couple tied in the knot in Sept. 2021, with Dunham making the announcement on Instagram a few days after the official ceremony.

Story continues

RELATED: Lena Dunham Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Luis Felber at Zola Screening in London

Two days after their nuptials, Felber opened up to The New York Times about how the pair met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

"The first time we hung out, we didn't stop talking for, like, eight hours," Felber shared. "There were lots of moments, there are lots of moments and there will be lots of moments. I'm not living in a Disney film where you're certain about who you want to spend the rest of your life with in one moment. Time is fluid and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is also my best friend."