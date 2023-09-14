Lena Dunham Will Paint a Wall Mural, Adam Scott Will Walk Your Dog — How Stars Are Raising Money for Strike

A new eBay auction lets bidders chat with Sarah Silverman or solve a crossword puzzle with Natasha Lyonne and her dog

Dave Benett/Getty; Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Lena Dunham and Adam Scott

As Hollywood actors and writers continue to strike, some celebrities are getting creative with how to help.

On Tuesday, The Union Solidarity Coalition (TUSC) launched an eBay auction to raise funds for film crew members whose healthcare is in question due to the industry’s ongoing work stoppage after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Stars including Lena Dunham, Sarah Silverman, Adam Scott and Natasha Lyonne are among those fundraising with “one-of-a-kind items and unique in-person experiences.” All proceeds will go to TUSC Fund at the Motion Picture Television Fund (MPTF).

“Lena Dunham Will Paint a Mural in Your Home,” reads one auction item. Dunham, also offering a “Virtual Story Basics Session” with fellow filmmaker Spike Jonze, is a co-founder of TUSC. Along with Amy Seimetz, Zoe Lister-Jones, Andrea Savage and more, they are “a group of writer-directors who were moved to connect with crew affected by the 2023 WGA strike,” per a statement.

Scott is offering his dog walking services. The Party Down star will walk the Los Angeles-based pooch of the highest bidder for an hour, according to the auction item’s description. “Oh, and you can join too if you want, no big deal,” it reads.

“May I please walk your dog (whom I love) with you?” the actor wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, highlighting “the health & well-being of the incredible crews who work on your favorite shows & movies — they’re unbelievably hard-working, terrific people and these are tough times…it’ll be funnnn.”

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Natasha Lyonne

Lyonne’s activity promises to help a bidder with solving a New York Times crossword puzzle. It involves a 15-minute “existential conversation with Natasha Lyonne and her dog Rootbeer,” per the item’s description.

Silverman is offering a “20 Questions/20 Minutes Zoom” session in which participants can “talk about anything you want from standup to filmmaking, poignant advice and more. Don't be weird!”

Emmy-winning Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd, meanwhile, is auctioning off lunch in person. And Rachel Getting Married star Rosemarie Dewitt and Office Space star Ron Livingston, married since 2009, are making themselves available for a “Relationship Advice Squabble Over Zoom” with another lucky couple.

Hollywood’s writers union, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), has been on strike since May 2. The union of performers known as the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined writers on the picket lines July 13.



Kevin Winter/Getty Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt

Items courtesy of high-profile SAG-AFTRA members up for auction include an apron from the set of hit FX show The Bear signed by cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and more, as well as a Hawaiian shirt from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story signed by the musician and Daniel Radcliffe, star of that film.

“The items in this auction blow me away,” said TUSC founding member Paul Scheer in a statement. “Not only is it a way for TUSC to continue to raise money in between our bigger fundraising events… it also shows off the creativity of the donors who are personally connected to this cause and want to offer one-of-a-kind packages that will raise the most amount of money for fellow crew members who they work side-by-side with every day.”

Check out the full list of items up for auction here and more information on The Union Solidarity Coalition here.

Read the original article on People.