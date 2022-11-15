Len Goodman announces retirement from Dancing With The Stars

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Len Goodman has announced he is stepping down from his role as head judge on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) after more than 15 years with the US show.

The English professional dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge, said he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

He announced the news during Monday’s semi-final episode of DWTS, receiving a standing ovation from audience members.

“Whilst we’re all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness, as this will be my last season judging on Dancing With The Stars,” he said.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show.

“But I have decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

He added: “I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With The Stars family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

DWTS host Tyra Banks hailed Goodman as a “living legend” following his announcement, highlighting that many of the US show’s professional dancers had grown up watching him dance.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Goodman, 78, stepped down as head judge from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in in 2016 (Matt Burlem/BBC/PA)

“You’ve inspired generations of dancers around the globe through your passion, through your expertise and your laser-focused eye,” Banks said.

“They are going to carry on that commitment of excellence forever, thank you so much.”

Goodman, 78, stepped down as head judge from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in in 2016, having been on the judging panel since the programme began in 2004.

He appeared on the Strictly panel with Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, and Arlene Phillips, who was was later replaced by Alesha Dixon and then Darcey Bussell.

Goodman’s final appearance on Strictly was on the 2016 Christmas Day Special, then was replaced as head judge by Dame Shirley Ballas.

He started dancing at the age of nineteen and turned professional, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late twenties, after which he retired.

Goodman is a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

As well as his successful dancing and television career, he is also the owner of the Goodman Academy – a dance school in Dartford, Kent.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman to Exit After This Season

    The Brit got a standing ovation from the audience, his fellow judges and dancers

  • 10 Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes That Don't Sacrifice Any Of The Flavor

    Looking to add more vegan recipes into your life? These easy slow-cooker recipes are 100% plant-based and perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

  • 6 surprising food facts about King Charles III, according to a former royal chef

    Darren McGrady shared the tidbits about Charles in his 2007 cookbook, "Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen."

  • Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

    The rundown on who wore what at the Trump wedding in Palm Beach.

  • Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday. In doing so Trump defied a subpoena issued by the panel in October, Chair Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, and co-Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, said in a joint statement. "The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done," Thompson and Cheney said.

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. T

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Garland's career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third. “I didn’t even know I had 50 until I went to the bench,” Garland said. “No one told me and I wasn’t

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

    NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high