Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail Recipe

As Easter approaches, a feeling of lightness permeates the air, causing many of us to shed our winter layers and start looking for sunny, festive drinks to complement the celebrations. If you're seeking a refreshing cocktail that embodies the spirit of the season, this lemony Easter cocktail is full of floral notes, warmth, and a delicate sweetness that will gently lull you into the season.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the lemon sunshine Easter cocktail offers a surprising fusion of citrus and floral notes that are perfect for your Easter brunch table. This recipe is not only simple to make but also delivers a sophisticated flavor and a beautiful presentation that will impress your guests.

Heavy cream is infused with saffron and chamomile, then it's paired with the zesty kick of limoncello and fresh lemon juice to create a unique, invigorating beverage. Follow our recipe to whip up this cheerful Easter cocktail and bring a touch of liquid sunshine to your holiday table.

Gather The Ingredients For This Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail

lemon sunshine cocktail ingredients - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the lemon sunshine Easter cocktail, reach first for heavy cream and limoncello, which are the creamy and citrus components of the drink, respectively. Fresh lemon juice and simple syrup will add tartness and sweetness. You'll infuse saffron threads and chamomile flowers into the cream for their distinctive flavors. To complete the cocktail, have ice cubes ready for shaking and lemon wheels or sweet lemon candy on hand for garnishing the finished beverage.

Step 1: Heat The Cream

adding cream to saucepan - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In a small saucepan, gently heat the heavy cream over low heat until warm but not boiling.

Step 2: Steep Cream With Saffron And Chamomile

flowers and saffron in saucepan - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the saffron threads and 1 teaspoon of chamomile flowers to the cream. Stir and allow the mixture to steep for 10–15 minutes.

Step 3: Sieve The Cream

hands holding sieve and saucepan - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

After steeping, run the cream through a fine mesh sieve and discard all of the leftover flowers and threads. Let the infused cream cool to room temperature.

Step 4: Combine The Cocktail Ingredients In A Shaker

adding ingredients to shaker - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Combine the limoncello, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and infused heavy cream in a cocktail shaker.

Step 5: Add Ice Cubes

shaker and ice cubes - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Fill the shaker with ice cubes.

Step 6: Shake

hands holding shaker - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cover, and shake vigorously until well chilled.

Step 7: Strain Into A Glass

pouring from shaker to glass - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Strain the cocktail mixture into a chilled coupe glass.

Step 8: Garnish With Flowers

garnishing with flowers - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Garnish the cocktail with a row of chamomile flowers.

Step 9: Garnish With Candy

drink garnished with candy and flowers - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Garnish with a few lemon wheels or other sweet lemon candies speared on a cocktail spear.

Step 10: Serve The Cocktail

garnished drink with lemon half - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve the lemon sunshine Easter cocktail immediately.

Can I Make This Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail In Advance?

garnished drink with flowers in background - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Preparing the lemon sunshine Easter cocktail in advance requires a bit of strategy to ensure that the final drink retains the intended taste and presentation you've worked so hard to achieve. The infusion of saffron and chamomile in the heavy cream can, and even should, be done beforehand; this mixture can then be stored in the refrigerator in a well-sealed jar. However, the actual assembly of the cocktail should be done just before serving. The act of shaking the drink with ice is crucial -- it not only cools the beverage but also emulsifies the heavy cream with the citrus components, creating a smooth texture and even distribution of flavors. Assembling the cocktail too early could result in a separation of ingredients, leaving you with a curdled mess that doesn't look or taste too appetizing. For optimal results, mix and garnish the cocktail immediately before serving it to your guests.

What Can I Use In This Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail If I Don't Have Limoncello?

drink on marble counter with window in background - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

If limoncello is not available for your lemony Easter cocktail, there are alternative options for achieving a similar citrus profile. You can opt for a different lemon-flavored liqueur, which might vary in sweetness and intensity but will still contribute a lemon essence to the drink. For a more personalized touch, you can consider making a homemade limoncello substitute. This involves infusing vodka with the zest of organic lemons for several days, which allows the oils to release into the alcohol and imparts a strong lemon flavor. Once the infusion reaches your desired taste, mix in a simple syrup to introduce the requisite sweetness. Be mindful that the resulting flavor of your cocktail will be influenced by the substitute you choose; homemade versions may lack the nuanced flavors of traditional limoncello, and other lemon liqueurs might alter the taste profile due to their distinct characteristics. Taste your drink, and be open to adjusting the simple syrup or lemon juice amounts to more closely match the original recipe's balance and flavor.

Can You Make This Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail Vegan?

garnished drink with lemon candy - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

You can certainly make a vegan-friendly version of the lemon sunshine Easter cocktail with a few simple substitutions. Instead of heavy cream, you can opt for full-fat coconut milk or coconut cream, which will provide a creamy texture without any dairy. The coconut adds a slight tropical flavor for a pleasant complement to the lemon. When choosing a coconut milk or cream, aim for one with a high fat content to achieve the best creaminess. If coconut isn't to your taste, other plant-based creamers like those made from almonds or soy could be alternatives. Keep in mind, though, that these options may slightly change the flavor and texture profile of your cocktail. Regardless of the substitute, the key is to ensure that it has enough body to emulate the richness that heavy cream would typically contribute to this delicate drink.

Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail Recipe

drink on marble counter with window in background - Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 5mCook Time: 15mYield: 1 servingIngredients

2 ounces heavy cream

1 pinch saffron threads

1 teaspoon loose chamomile flowers, plus more for garnish

2 ounces limoncello

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Ice cubes

Lemon wheels (or other sweet lemon candy), for garnish

Directions

In a small saucepan, gently heat the heavy cream over low heat until warm but not boiling. Add the saffron threads and 1 teaspoon of chamomile flowers to the cream. Stir and allow the mixture to steep for 10–15 minutes. After steeping, run the cream through a fine mesh sieve and discard all of the leftover flowers and threads. Let the infused cream cool to room temperature. Combine the limoncello, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and infused heavy cream in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice cubes. Cover, and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain the cocktail mixture into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish the cocktail with a row of chamomile flowers. Garnish with a few lemon wheels or other sweet lemon candies speared on a cocktail spear. Serve the lemon sunshine Easter cocktail immediately.

