Lemelson Capital Management Reports Preliminary January 2022 Results

·5 min read

January 2022 net returns of 49.12 percent

SHELBURNE, VT / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Lemelson Capital Management, LLC (LCM), today announced returns for January 2022.

In the month ending January 31, 2022, The Spruce Peak Fund LP's (SPF) performance was 49.12 percent net of all fees and expenses based on preliminary unaudited results.1 The S&P 500 TR (the "benchmark"), which includes the reinvestment of dividends, returned minus (-5.17) percent during the same period.

"We concluded January 2022 with better than average returns," said Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson, Chief Investment Officer, LCM "However, these returns are outliers, and Investors should not expect this sort of performance in the future," Lemelson concluded.

In 2021 Lemelson Capital Management posted combined returns of 56.05 percent net of all fees and expenses.2 The benchmark, S&P 500 TR returned 28.72 percent during the same period.

LCM will host an investor conference call on The Fund's January 2022 financial results at 10:00 a.m. EST on February 11, 2022. This call will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks after that. Register for the call here.

Contact ir@lemelsoncapital.com to request a copy of the January 2022 investor letter.

LCM periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, LemelsonCapital.com, and its related site, Amvona.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting.

About Lemelson Capital Management

Lemelson Capital Management, LLC is a private investment management firm focused on deep value and special situation investments.

Follow LCM on Twitter @LemelsonCapital - Follow Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson on Twitter @Lemelson

Investor Relations contact

Lemelson Capital Management, LLC
Investor and Media Relations
Telephone: 802-332-3833

NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER:

This report shall not constitute an offer of interests in any fund, which may only be made pursuant to the confidential private offering memorandum, related subscription agreement, and applicable laws and regulations.

Any information on specific investments or opportunities is provided merely to illustrate the research process that may be utilized by the Advisor and should not be relied upon in making an investment decision with respect to the investments covered by the report. Investment processes are subject to change without notice.

Any performance data included with respect to any client account of the Advisor represents the net performance (except where gross and net are both presented) of and reflects the deduction of all account or vehicle level expenses, including without limitation brokerage and other transaction costs, as well as legal, audit, administration, and other expenses. Any performance presented would not represent the return of any individual investor. An individual investor's net return in any collective investment vehicle may differ significantly from any net performance as stated herein due to differences in fee arrangements and timing of investment. In fact, any net returns of a vehicle shown herein may be significantly higher than an investor's actual return. Any performance information includes the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and other income. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.

Any performance results should not be considered a substitute of, or indicative of the past or future performance. 2021-2022 Returns are estimated, and unaudited, and actual returns may vary from the performance information presented above. Estimated returns should not be construed as providing any assurance or guarantee as to actual returns. Actual performance figures are only computed and audited yearly. Past performance is not indicative of future results, which may vary. The value of investments and the income derived from investments can go down as well as up. Future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of principal may occur. An investment in any fund is subject to a variety of risks (which are described in the Fund's Confidential Offering Memorandum), and there can be no assurance that an account's investment objective will be met or that it will not incur losses. This information does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any interest in any fund or other investment product. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of the Fund's offering documents.

Any specific securities identified and described in this material do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for any account. The audience should not assume that investments in these securities identified and discussed have been or will continue to be profitable. Investment examples are included merely to illustrate the investment process and strategies that may be utilized. The Fund currently owns numerous other securities in various other industries and sectors unrelated to these securities. The purchase of these securities only will not create a diversified portfolio. In addition, such securities are subject to losses as an investor may lose money investing in such securities.

Indices included to show the general trend of the securities markets in the periods indicated. No representation is made that the strategies are or will be comparable, either in composition or element of risk involved, to the securities comprising the selected indices. S&P 500® Total Return Index (SPTR): A market value-weighted index of 500 stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry grouping, among other factors. This index is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large-cap universe. This index reflects the effects of dividend reinvestment.

1 The returns reflect a hypothetical day-one, full-fee-paying investor. The Fund's gross returns for the period were 63.41 percent.
2 The Spruce Peak Fund, LP launched on March 1, 2021. The results reflect a full year of returns, including those of the predecessor Axia Fund, LP which utilized the same strategy but was discontinued on February 28, 2021.

SOURCE: Lemelson Capital Managemenet, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688187/Lemelson-Capital-Management-Reports-Preliminary-January-2022-Results

