LEM Holding's (VTX:LEHN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

LEM Holding SA (VTX:LEHN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of July to CHF52.00. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.3%.

View our latest analysis for LEM Holding

LEM Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. At the time of the last dividend payment, LEM Holding was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 98% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 68% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

LEM Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CHF25.00 total annually to CHF52.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

LEM Holding Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that LEM Holding has been growing its earnings per share at 6.7% a year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think LEM Holding is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for LEM Holding that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here