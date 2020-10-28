Lela Loren Joins Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson in Sony’s ‘Man From Toronto’

EXCLUSIVE: Lela Loren has joined the ensemble of Sony’s action comedy Man From Toronto starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Kaley Cuoco is also on board.

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensues as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s 2017 action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is on board to helm. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman is executive producing along with Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth on behalf of BRON Creative.

The film bows Sept. 21, 2021.

Loren will star in the 3rd season of the anticipated Starz Series American Gods from Neil Gaiman which will start airing in January. Most recently she starred opposite Anthony Mackie in Netflix’s 2nd season of Altered Carbon. She also has the halle berry film Bruised, which Netflix just acquired at Toronto.

She is repped by The Gersh Agency, Inspire Entertainment, and GGSSC

