Leiter works 5 1/3 in emergency relief, Cubs top Boston 3-1

  Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, and Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas look for the call after Verdugo dove safely back to first during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, and Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas look for the call after Verdugo dove safely back to first during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story, right, throws to first base after forcing out Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story, right, throws to first base after forcing out Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers reacts in the dugout after hitting into a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Red Sox's Jarren Duran was out at second base and Rafael Devers was out at first. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers reacts in the dugout after hitting into a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Red Sox's Jarren Duran was out at second base and Rafael Devers was out at first. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Boston Red Sox first baseman Franchy Cordero can't make the play on a single by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Boston Red Sox first baseman Franchy Cordero can't make the play on a single by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel, left, tags out Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero at second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel, left, tags out Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero at second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
SARAH TROTTO
·3 min read
In this article:
CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night.

Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

David Robertson got four outs for his 11th save in 14 opportunities. He gave up a double before striking out Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and worked around a walk, coaxing a fly out to end the game.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Jarren Duran and Devers doubled for the the Red Sox, who have dropped four of five. Boston went 20-6 in June but has lost two straight to the rebuilding Cubs.

Chicago starter Alec Mills exited due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches. The 30-year-old Mills struck out Duran and left after allowing a double to Devers. Leiter Jr. came on and struck out J.D. Martinez and got Xander Bogaerts to fly out, ending the inning.

Leiter Jr. (2-2) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one.

Mills was activated June 7 from the 60-day injured list for a right quadriceps strain.

The Cubs went ahead 2-0 in the second after two errors. Wisdom reached on an infield single and advanced on third baseman Devers’ throwing error. Wisdom then scored on pitcher Josh Winckowski’s throwing error to first on a bunt single by Hoerner, who went to third on a groundout and scored on Narciso Crook’s sacrifice fly.

Boston cut the lead to one in the sixth, chasing Leiter. Bradley Jr. led off with a double, advanced on Duran’s single and scored on a double play.

Pinch runner Nelson Velázquez stole second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Wisdom’s single off Tanner Houck in the eighth.

Winckowski (3-2), a rookie, gave up two runs, one earned, and six hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one. He was trying to win his fourth straight start since being recalled from Triple-A on June 15.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Rich Hill (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day injured list. He exited Friday’s game in the fifth inning. … In a corresponding move, RHP Phillips Valdéz was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (low back inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session. … RHP Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) threw a bullpen session and participated in fielding practice. He is likely to be a multiple-inning reliever when he returns, manager Alex Cora said. … INF Kiké Hernández (right hip) took 20 swings. If he progresses well, he could begin a rehab assignment Friday or Saturday, Cora said. ... LHP James Paxton (Tommy John surgery) threw a 32-pitch bullpen.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (left ring finger sprain) is expected to return from the IL as soon as Monday. He played right field at Triple-A Iowa on a rehab assignment Saturday. … RHP Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) will pitch Sunday for Iowa. Stroman said he hopes that will be his only rehab game before he returns from the IL. ... LHP Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday. … LHP Daniel Norris (left index finger sprain) threw Saturday. … INF Nick Madrigal (left groin strain) ran the bases.

UP NEXT

RHP Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34 ERA) will start for the Cubs in Sunday’s series finale. Boston had yet to announce a starter. RHP Connor Seabold, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday and has remained with the team as a taxi squad player, could start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

