Leissner leads New Hampshire past UMass Lowell 74-62

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Tanner Leissner had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Iba Camara added 17 boards and New Hampshire beat UMass Lowell 74-62 on Monday night.

It was Leissner's ninth 20-plus game this season and his seventh double-double.

John Ogwuche matched his career high with 15 points, Darryl Stewart had 11 and Jacoby Armstrong 10 for New Hampshire (7-11, 3-1 America East), which won its first road game of the season. Camara tied his career high for rebounding as the Wildcats outrebounded UMass Lowell 44-28.

Leissner and Stewart each hit a 3-pointer during a game-opening 8-0 run and New Hampshire never trailed to win its third straight. A Leissner 3-point play gave UNH its largest lead of the half at 26-6 and it was 41-26 at halftime. UNH shot 51.9 percent in the first half, including 6 of 9 from distance.

Jahad Thomas had his fourth double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead UMass Lowell (6-11, 0-4).