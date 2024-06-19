Leipzig forward ‘obsessed’ with returning to Barcelona, Deco adores him – report

According to a report from MARCA, the possibility of Dani Olmo moving from RB Leipzig to Barcelona is still alive.

It seems that Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco is very fond of the player and it is said that Olmo himself is very eager to return to Barcelona, the club where he started his career.

Deco had a meeting this past Tuesday with the agents representing Olmo and Mikayil Faye at Barcelona’s Sports City and the meeting covered various topics concerning both players, which is why agents Juanma Lopez and Andy Bara travelled to Barcelona.

It must be noted that this wasn’t their first meeting as they had met just over a month ago as well.

Barcelona interested, but acquisition not easy

Barcelona see Olmo as a key target to strengthen their attack. The club has been monitoring him for a long time and considers him a strong option alongside other players like Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Dani Olmo is once again linked to Barcelona. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently, Olmo plays for Leipzig, and his contract includes a buyout clause of €60 million. However, this clause is only valid until July 15. After that date, Barcelona would need to start fresh negotiations with the German club.

At present, Barcelona cannot afford to pay the buyout clause since they haven’t yet received funds from selling 49% of Barça Studios. They hope to secure this money before the deadline, but nothing is certain, which puts the deal on hold for now.

Would be a good signing for Barcelona

It is said that Olmo is a player Deco really admires for several reasons. Firstly, Olmo was trained at La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy, which means he already understands the team’s playing style, making his adaptation smoother.

Additionally, Olmo is a very versatile player. He can play in any of the four attacking positions, whether on the wings or as a centre forward or midfielder.

This versatility is valuable since other forward options are often limited to specific roles. Moreover, Olmo speaks German, which could be an asset given that Barcelona’s new coach also speaks the language and knows Olmo well from the Bundesliga.