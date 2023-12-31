Leinster v Ulster: United Rugby Championship leaders 'haven't really hit their stride'

Leinster pipped Munster 9-3 on Boxing Day to return to the top of the United Rugby Championship table

United Rugby Championship - Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Monday, 1 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary, report, highlights and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Former Ulster fly-half Ian Humphreys says New Year's Day opponents Leinster have yet to fully hit their stride this season.

Ulster travel to the RDS after back-to-back wins to end their 2023.

Leinster top the United Rugby Championship table but Humphreys feels they have not been producing their usual dominant displays.

"Throughout the whole season, Leinster haven't really hit their stride in the way that we are used to," he said.

"Whether that is down to the change of Stuart Lancaster, whether it's their coaches being at the World Cup or missing Johnny Sexton - I don't know. There are so many things."

After victories over Racing 92 and Connacht in Belfast, while Leinster pipped Munster 9-3 on Boxing Day, Humphreys added that Ulster will travel to Dublin with "some confidence".

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has named a strong side to face their Irish rivals as hooker Rob Herring and fly-half Billy Burns return from injury.

"They have picked a strong team," Humphreys said.

"I think a lot of fans may have been expecting a complete change, but Dan McFarland and his coaches obviously believe they have a chance.

"Hence such a strong team, particularly in the pack."

Poor performances 'one or two' percent off

Prior to their superb European win over Racing, Ulster had lost three matches in a row and their season had threatened to run away from them.

Humphreys said the defeat by Bath, which occurred the week before the Racing win, was overexaggerated as being off your game by "one or two percent" can be the difference at the highest level of the sport.

"Bad or poor performances can happen at the elite level," Humphreys added.

"If you are off by one or two percent then they can really rip you apart.

"Ulster can put that one to bed. Again, Ulster are building and there is no point peaking in October or November time, they have made so much rotation it has been a chance to allow guys to rest.

"Hopefully that will bode well for the end of this season, compared to last season where Ulster just looked exhausted."