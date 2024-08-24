Leinster too strong for Ulster in interpro

Leinster set up a Women's Interprovincial final with Munster by overcoming a brave Ulster side 39-14 at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster competed well for most of the contest but Leinster's power and the strength of their bench in the second half proved the difference.

Robyn O'Connor's brilliant fourth-minute try helped Leinster lead 7-0 but Ulster hit back to produce pressure of their own which was rewarded by Brittany Hogan's equalising try in the 21st minute, as Abby Moyles slotted the extras.

However, Leinster were ahead again by the break as a series of drives by Ireland star Linda Djougang was eventually rewarded by Ruth Campbell's 37th-minute touchdown, with Jemma Farrell adding her second conversion to increase their advantage to 14-7 by the interval.

As Aoife Wafer's half-time introduction further bolstered the Leinster pack, Leah Tarpey punished a missed tackle to run in Leinster's third touchdown three minutes after the restart.

Djougang's endeavour was rewarded as she notched Leinster's fourth try in the 54th minute.

Ulster number eight Hogan continued her brilliant Interpros campaign by notching her second try of the afternoon in the 59th minute as Moyles slotted her second conversion.

But Ulster's hopes of producing another late fightback after the dramatic draw with Connacht last weekend were extinguished by Emma Tilly's 65th-minute try as she punished some more weak tackling to score in the right corner.

As Ulster finally ran out of gas, player of the match Eimear Corri and debutant replacement Kelly Burke added late scores to produce a final scoreline that was harsh on the home side

But Leinster ruthlessly punished Ulster in the closing stages, Murray Houston's side can still take encouragement after being competitive against a side that hammered them 53-5 12 months ago.

Houston can also look back to his side dominating the second half of the opener against finalists Munster, who were hanging on at the finish in the opener in Cork.

After beating holders Leinster a week ago, Munster were already guaranteed a place in next weekend's final but they maintained their winning run by holding off Connacht 29-24 in Galway.

Ulster, meanwhile, will face the westerners in the third and fourth-place play-off next weekend.