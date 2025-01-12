Leinster maintain winning run with La Rochelle victory

Leinster are unbeaten in the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship this season [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup Pool 2

La Rochelle (6) 14

Try: Leyds Pens: Hastoy (3)

Leinster: (10) 16

Try: McCarthy Con: Prendergast Pens: Prendergast (3)

Leinster recorded their 12th successive win in all competitions as they edged a physical Champions Cup encounter with La Rochelle 16-14 to move top of Pool 2.

Despite the hosts dominating the first half at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, Leinster went in ahead at the break courtesy of Joe McCarthy's well-taken try.

A couple of penalties from Sam Prendergast extended their lead, but La Rochelle hit back through Dillyn Leyds.

That sent up a tense finale, but a brilliant defensive effort helped to Leinster hold on as they all but secured their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Fine McCarthy try gives under pressure Leinster half-time lead

La Rochelle are sixth in the Top14 but raised their game for the visit of Leinster, who they beat in the 2022 and 2023 Champions Cup finals.

They produced a sharp start as Antoine Hastoy got the first score after three minutes, kicking a penalty after Leinster had strayed offside.

Sam Prendergast responded for Leinster on 11 minutes with a penalty of his own, but Leo Cullen's side were then forced to defend deep.

Leinster were camped in their own 22 for the majority of the opening 30 minutes as a physical La Rochelle side piled the pressure on.

Despite their dominance, O'Gara's men had to wait until the 26th minute to regain the lead with Hastoy kicking another penalty.

That advantage would be short lived however, as a rare foray forward led to the opening try for Leinster against the run of play, on the half hour mark.

Ryan Baird fed Jamie Osborne and he spun away from Uini Atonio before spotting a gap to play through Joe McCarthy, who crossed with Prendergast then converting.

That try ignited a good spell of possession for Leinster, but they survived a scare four minutes later.

Hastoy intercepted and raced through to touch down, but his effort was chalked off by the TMO after a review as there was a knock-on from Jack Nowell in the build-up.

Leinster survive La Rochelle onslaught for narrow win

La Rochelle had won 19 of their last 21 games on home soil, with one of those two defeats coming at the hands of Leinster in the pool stage of this competition last year.

Cullen's side triumphed 16-9 and they knew they would have to continue to weather the La Rochelle storm if they wanted to claim another statement win in France.

Just like the first half, Leinster soaked up some early pressure after the restart, before extending their lead through two Prendergast penalties in quick succession.

Hastoy hit the post with a penalty for La Rochelle but atoned for his miss with another kick a few minutes later.

The hosts then cut Leinster's lead to two points through Dillyn Leyds' try on 65 minutes.

Leyds caught Hastoy's fine cross-field kick on the left wing kicking past Ciaran Frawley and into the corner before diving on it, but Hastoy was unable to add the extras.

Ross Byrne and Jordie Barrett both squandered chances to take Leinster's lead to five with as they both missed penalties.

Hastoy rattled the post again with a penalty in the last minute of normal time before Josh van der Flier charged down his game-winning drop goal, with Leinster riding their luck to see out a two-point win.

Cullen's side will host Bath in their final pool game next weekend as La Rochelle travel to face Benetton.

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Nowell; Seuteni, Favre; Leyds; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Lespiaucq, Atonio; Lavault, Douglas; Boudehent, Jegou, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Clavier, Nail, Garnier, Marchais, Boichot, Kamoto, Thomas, Obiang Hguema.

Leinster: Barrett; J O'Brien; Ringrose, Henshaw; J Osbourne; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Furlong; J McCarthy, Ryan; Baird, van der Flier, Doris (capt).

Replacements: G McCarthy, Porter, Silmani, Snyman, Conan, McGrath, Byrne, Frawley.