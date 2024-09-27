Leinster ease to bonus-point win against Dragons

Leinster captain Jack Conan scores his second try in two weeks [Getty Images]

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Dragons

Leinster (10) 34

Tries: Conan, R Byrne, Deegan, McCarthy, Larmour, King Cons: R Byrne 2

Dragons (6) 6

Pens: Evans 2

Leinster celebrated Cian Healy's record-breaking night with a bonus-point 34-6 United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over Dragons at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland prop Healy broke Leinster's appearance record, that he previously held with lock Devin Toner, when he played his 281st game for the province.

Leinster marked the occasion by following up last weekend's win against Edinburgh with six tries, through number eight Jack Conan, fly-half Ross Byrne, flanker Max Deegan, lock Joe McCarthy and wings Jordan Larmour and Aitzol King.

The Irish side top the table, while Dragons - who beat Ospreys on the opening weekend - could only respond with two penalties from fly-half Lloyd Evans.

Leinster have now won their last 10 games against Welsh sides since their loss in Cardiff in January 2022 and it was a 14th successive victory against Dragons in a record that stretches back almost nine years.

The Irish province are not playing home matches at their traditional RDS home this season because the ground is being redeveloped, with games switched to the Aviva Stadium where Ireland play.

Australian centre Harry Wilson made his first Dragons start in a new-look midfield alongside Steff Hughes, while lock George Nott and prop Chris Coleman replaced Matthew Screech and the rested Leon Brown.

Dragons have 12 injured players which includes Wales trio Aaron Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Taine Basham.

There was also a late change with full-back Angus O'Brien ruled out and replaced by Ewan Rosser, who almost scored an early try but was denied by a tap-tackle from Leinster wing Jimmy O'Brien.

Evans missed an early penalty as they failed to take advantage of their attacking pressure, while visiting prop Coleman was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on opposite number Thomas Clarkson.

Leinster gave Dragons a lesson in being clinical when they made the extra man tell with captain Conan crashing over.

A penalty turnover from hooker Brodie Coughlan allowed Evans to kick three points, but Leinster responded with a well-worked try for Ross Byrne.

A second Evans penalty ensured Dragons only trailed 10-6 at half-time.

Leinster crossed for their third try early in the second half when player-of-the-match Deegan powered over.

The score was confirmed by the television match official (TMO) Dave Sutherland, despite fly-half Evans appearing to get his hand underneath the ball.

Healy left the field in the 52nd minute to rapturous applause while Leinster were able to call on Test players Rabah Slimani, McCarthy, Josh van der Flier and Harry Byrne as replacements - although they were still missing a host of Ireland internationals who were sitting in the stands.

It was McCarthy who was driven over for the bonus-point score before Larmour provided the fifth after an intervention from the TMO.

Replacement wing King completed the scoring before Ross Byrne missed a fourth conversion.

Leinster: Jamie Osborne; Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Charlie Tector, Jimmy O'Brien; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Will Connors, Jack Conan (captain).

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Rabah Slimani, Joe McCarthy, Josh van der Flier, Fintan Gunne, Harry Byrne, Aitzol King.

Dragons: Ewan Rosser; Rio Dyer, Harry Wilson, Steff Hughes, Jared Rosser; Lloyd Evans, Dane Blacker; Rodrigo Martinez, Brodie Coghlan, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter (capt), George Nott, Ryan Woodman, Harri Keddie, Shane Lewis-Hughes.

Replacements: Oli Burrows, Rhodri Jones, Luke Yendle, Matthew Screech, George Young, Rhodri Williams, Joe Westwood, Aneurin Owen.

Sin-bin: Coleman 18

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Eoghan Cross & Tomas O’Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Dave Sutherland (SRU).