Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell play exes with a vendetta in the upcoming Amazon Freevee rom-com “EXmas,” except unlike other former flames, ex-fiancés Ali (Meester) and Graham (Amell) are dealing with their tensions under the same roof.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, Ali and Graham weather the cold while fishing in a lodge with Graham’s father and brother when Graham’s dad asks the pair if they have been dating since breaking up.

“Everyone,” Graham replies, adding that he’s “not discriminating against any dating app” and is “going head-first.”

“Wow, that’s disgusting,” Ali responds in the clip.

As the group shivers in the freezing temperatures, Ali asks the family to move the heater closer to her, to which Graham responds “no, you don’t have to do that — it’s fine where it is.”

“It’s getting everybody I think,” Graham insists.

Graham’s dad complies and moves the heater closer to Ali, but chaos breaks loose when the fishing rod catches a bite, prompting Graham and Ali to fight over the heater. When Graham finally lets go, the heater falls into the fishing hole, causing the wrong type of sparks to fly.

You can watch the full clip above.

The official logline for “EXmas” is as follows: “When Graham decides to surprise his family by traveling home for Christmas, he is shocked to discover them already celebrating with an unexpected guest of honor — Ali, who also happens to be his ex-fiancée. The two exes battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas Day, and who must go.”

In addition to Meester and Amell, the movie stars Michael Hitchcock (“Puppy Love”) and Kathryn Greenwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway”) as Graham’s parents, Veronika Slowikowska (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as Graham’s sister and Steven Huy (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”) as Graham’s brother.

“EXmas” premieres Nov. 17 on Amazon Freevee.

The post Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell Level Up Rivalry in ‘EXmas’ (Exclusive Video) appeared first on TheWrap.