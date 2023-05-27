Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results

Leigh Wood takes on Mauricio Lara in Manchester tonight, one day after the latter was stripped of the WBA featherweight title.

Lara took the belt from Wood in February, beating the Briton in his hometown of Nottingham with a seventh-round TKO. It proved a controversial finish, with Wood’s corner throwing in the towel with six seconds left in the round, despite their fighter beating the referee’s count after a knockdown.

Wood and Lara are set to clash again this evening, though the Mexican was stripped of his title yesterday after failing to make the 126lbs limit. The British Boxing Board of Control prevented Lara, 25, from completing his weight-cut after expressing concern over his mid-week weight.

As such, only Wood, 34, will be eligible to win the vacant title this evening.

17:45 , Alex Pattle

