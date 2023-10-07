Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: When is the fight, how to watch and undercard line-up

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington do battle for the WBA featherweight world title. - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington meet in Sheffield tonight with the WBA featherweight title on the line.

In what is set to be a cracker of a domestic bout, Warrington will look to regain his status as a world champion having lost his IBF featherweight crown to Luis Alberto Lopez in December last year.

Wood regained his WBA title by defeating Mauricio Lara in Manchester in May of this year.

Click here for a full fight preview.

When is Wood vs Warrington and at what time?

The 12-round fight is takes place tonight. The undercard is set to start around 7pm, with the ring walks for the main event scheduled for around 10pm.

Where is it?

The fight is being held at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, with 10,000 fans set to attend.

Who is on the undercard line-up?

Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus - for WBA and WBO super-welterweight title

Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia

Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker

Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez

Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez

How can I watch it in the UK?

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive rights to the fight. Fans can sign up to the service via DAZN.com or via the app. The cost of DAZN subscription is £9.99 per month.

Subscribers can also watch the fight via an HD-enabled Sky, by registering to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD (Sky channel 429).

Latest news

By Gareth A Davies

It has rightly been called a British classic, and the collision of a pair of two-time world featherweight champions in Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington should produce a pulsating battle in front of 10,000 fans in Sheffield.

Wood, who hails from from the same Nottinghamshire area of Gedling where British boxing legend Carl Froch was born, and Leeds fighter Warrington, have both captured powerful fan bases in their respective cities.

The rivals meet on neutral ground, and the atmosphere is likely to be electric. They have captured the imagination of boxing fans across the nation and both have developed a relationship with the two big football clubs near them, which has made their support even more fervent.

Story continues

Warrington is president of Leeds United supporters club and on a stirring night at Elland Road in one of the highlights of his career, he defeated Lee Selby with former Leeds player Lucas Radebe carrying out his belt. Similarly, Wood has been paraded on the pitch at Nottingham Forest with his championship belt, and the elision of football and boxing fans has guaranteed the two fighters - outside the heavyweights - almost the biggest live support anywhere in the country for boxing.

The Utilita Arena in Sheffield has been split 50-50 for the rival supporters and promoter Eddie Hearn believes it will be “very lively.”

The promoter added: “Two British greats, I think that is the best way to describe them. I’ve seen both guys at their highest and both at their lowest, and what they have always done is given us unbelievable entertainment, and on Saturday night, they put it all on the line once again.”

Both are winners, not given to trash talking or mind games. These formidable foes prefer to make their statements in the ring, almost like the gentlemen fighters of a bygone era.. That has helped grow them establish a truly loyal and appreciative fanbase.

Wood starts as favourite, though Warrington is not a man to be written off. Ben Davison trains Wood and masterminded his return in May to world championship glory in a rematch with the very dangerous Mexican Mauricio Lara, who had stopped the Nottingham man in seven rounds in February - and a brilliant performance it was in a 12-round shutout to reclaim his World Boxing Association crown. Davison believes the respect Wood and Warrington have for each other runs so deep that they will draw the very best from both protagonists.

Wood has more power, Warrington a renowned engine. The fight could run at a ferocious pace, which will excite the fans on both sides even more.

“I don’t think that my power will be the key to victory, but I have got it if I need it,” said Wood.”Josh has had some really good wins, possibly better than mine. He’s here because of those credentials, not any other reason. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere and I’m expecting it to be the best I’ve ever witnessed, especially on my ring walk, we’ve sold more tickets than we’ve ever done so it’s going to be a great night and one that will go down in history. I want to remembered as one of the best featherweights from this country and one of the best fighters from my own city. A KO is a possibility, I am not going to go out there banking on knocking him out, but I am going to be dominant.”

Warrington, meanwhile, is relishing the chance of becoming a three-time world champion, and wants to delight his faithful fans. “I’m not offended that I am not the favourite, if anything it’s motivation,” he said. “Indeed, Wood may carry more power, and Warrington has more miles on the clock, but I see it being very close for six rounds, but Wood winning late by stoppage, or on points. But this remains one of the best all-British match-ups for some time. A fight for the fans, who will drive both protagonists on.

What are the latest odds?

Leigh Wood 1/2

Josh Warrington 13/8

Draw 14/1

Odds correct on Saturday, October 7

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.