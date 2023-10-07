Leigh Wood stops Josh Warrington to dramatically keep WBA featherweight title

Leigh Wood claimed a stunning knock-out victory over Josh Warrington to retain his WBA featherweight title in Sheffield.

Warrington had dominated up to the seventh round, but a thunderous left from Wood was followed by a flurry to leave the Leeds boxer on his back.

Wood had entered the fight as favourite but appeared destined to lose his belt.

Yet one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent British boxing history sent the Nottingham boxer's supporters wild.

More follows.