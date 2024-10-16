Leigh sign Towse from York for 2025

AJ Towse helped York to a fourth-placed finish in the Championship this term [SWPix]

Leigh Leopards have signed winger AJ Towse from Championship side York Knights ahead of the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old scored 20 tries for York across 34 games of the 2024 season and was nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

“AJ is only 21 but has really impressed at York over the past two seasons," Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“He is already a proven try-scorer, and we are expecting big things of him at Leigh Leopards in 2025.”