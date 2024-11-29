Leigh hand fan indefinite ban for pyrotechnics

Wigan Warriors beat Leigh Leopards in their Super League play-off semi-final tie and went on to clinch the Grand Final title, capping off a history-making quadruple [SWPix]

Leigh Leopards have issued an indefinite ban to a fan for a pyrotechnics incident at their Super League play-off semi-final tie against borough rivals Wigan Warriors.

The club held an investigation and identified 10 people who were interviewed in connection with the incident at the game on 5 October.

Seven people were issued with a suspended six-month ban, the club said, while two people were given a one-year suspension and another an indefinite ban.

The club, who lost the tie 38-0 at Wigan's Brick Community Stadium home, said they do not tolerate the use of any pyrotechnics at fixtures home or away.

In a statement they added: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to the authorities, Wigan Warriors and its supporters for supporting the investigation.

"We look forward to focusing on the 2025 season ahead and trust that supporters will enjoy another fantastic season safely for the enjoyment of all."