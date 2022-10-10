Leigh Coulter, candidate for NC House District 69

Kyle Ingram
·3 min read

Name: Leigh Coulter

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 65

Campaign website: https://www.leighcoulterfornchouse.com/

Occupation: Hospitality

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, UNCC, 1993

Have you run for elected office before? Yes, Stallings Town Council, 2017

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Founding board member of the Community Charter School, Mecklenburg County, Park and Recreation Advisory Board, Voter Outreach Committee Canvassing Director, You Can Vote - registering new voters, Democracy Out Loud - holding elected officials accountable to the public

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

The three issues that come up most often when I canvass in my county are: access to affordable health care, the ridiculous cost of college and the lack of school funding. The third issue is the over development of the western side of our county leaving behind the eastern side. To address these we should expand Medicaid, fully fund Leandro and use some of our Inflation Reduction Act money to invest in clean energy initiatives.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

Fully fund Leandro and expand our investment in public education. Roll out our plans for a clean energy future and invest in readiness programs for poor and low-wealth communities. Too often, money flows to where it is already plentiful. Let’s make the playing field level so every family has a chance to thrive in the 21st century.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

Since Gov. Jim Hunt left office, the General Assembly has gotten everything wrong about public education. They have eliminated teacher tenure, longevity pay, master’s pay, and created the “Opportunity Scholarship” which simply siphons public funds. They have reduced the already low oversight and accountability mechanisms for charter schools and abolished our one statewide teacher recruitment tool: the NC Teaching Fellows Program. And they simply refuse to fund a sound, basic education for every child in NC.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

I believe that abortion care is health care, and that health and wellness is a human right. All residents of North Carolina should be able to make their own individual health care decisions freely and privately. It is up to the NCGA to make sure that all medical providers in our state are properly trained and licensed and that everyone in our state has access to basic health care.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Our state is blessed with remarkable educators. I think the legislature would be wise to let them shape our students’ curriculum.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.

