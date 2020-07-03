Leigh-Anne Pinnock tells of shock after being 'verbally abused' in supermarket

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix performs at Fusion Festival 2019 (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she was left a “blubbering mess” after a stranger “verbally abused” her in a supermarket.

The singer, 28, recounted the incident in a post on social media which has since been deleted.

She said she had been shopping at a Waitrose in Sunningdale, Berkshire, when it happened.

“So yesterday I was involved in an altercation where I was verbally abused by a random male customer for no reason,” Pinnock wrote.

“I was left in shock and completely taken aback that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason.”

The star praised the supermarket’s staff for their response.

“Despite this ordeal the staff at @waitrose Sunningdale ran to my defence showing great kindness and care,” she said.

Sharing a picture of a bouquet of flowers, she added: “They demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness and sent me home with these beautiful flowers.

"I was a blubbering mess by the time I left the shop but I just wanted to say thank you."

Little Mix fans were quit to offer their support on social media, with many posting messages with the hashtag “#ProtectLeighAnne”.

“I really hope she is ok now, she's one of the kindest on this earth,” said one person on Twitter.

Another posted: “I just want to give Leigh a BIG hug and tell her that we love her and that she deserves the world.”

“Poor Leigh-Anne she doesn't deserve this at all,” tweeted another fan.

Little Mix - comprised of Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson - were formed in 2011 on the eight series of The X Factor.

Their hits include Shout Out To My Ex, Touch and Break Up Song.