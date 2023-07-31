Leigh-Anne Pinnock just shared her wedding glam and it's giving quiet luxury

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is having a big year. She just released her debut solo single Don't Say Love (a bop), her twin babies are about to turn two, and now she has finally shared photos from her idyllic wedding to hubby Andre Gray in Jamaica which took place on the 3rd June. And all I can say is wow. And then wow wow wow. While the beach setting was dressed opulently and her stunning gown was giving fairytale ice princess with a huge skirt and giant train, her wedding glam was super demure.

Delivering that quiet luxury aesthetic, the pared-back approach made sense with her elevated and elegant spin on princess. Her hair was centre-parted and pulled back into an understated braid bun, on which her veil was attached, and you can see the look clearly in her getting ready snaps. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Quiet luxury makeup is all about glowing natural beauty and the subtle enhancing of your own beautiful features. Leigh-Anne's makeup for the big day really lent into that. Forget overdone 'flawless' bridal makeup and big lashes, Leigh-Anne's skin looked fresh, glowy, dewy and almost bare. The lip was glossy and a flushed bitten nude, and a simple, neutral shade was used on her eyelids with just a touch of shimmer completed the look. Swipe to picture eight for the full impact because honestly, she's breathtaking.

She did add a little sweep of lashes to the corners for a doe-eyed look but it doesn't detract from the simple natural finish, a look that really allowed that incredible dress to shine. It almost looks like she's covered in a delicate layer of ice. Stunning.

We're just so happy for her 🥹

