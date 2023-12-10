Leigh-Anne Pinnock bares underwear in see-through dress as she celebrates 'unbelievable' milestone

Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends the Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023 (Kate Green)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, was out in force on Saturday, joining celebrities such as Alicia Keys and Becky Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena in London.

Walking the red carpet, the Little Mix singer looked every inch the superstar in her glitzy crystal-embellished sheer dress. She layered the see-through material over black high-waisted underwear and a silver bralette, completing the daring ensemble with cascading hair that fell past her hips.

The singer chatted to HELLO! at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball (Karwai Tang)

Beauty-wise, she chose a soft glam look with flawless skin, brown smokey eyes and pink lips, keeping all eyes on her festive frock.

Leigh-Anne took a break from posing for glamorous photos to chat with HELLO! about her 2023 highlight. She replied it was shooting the music video for her song 'My Love' in Lagos, Nigeria, describing the experience as "unbelievable."

"That whole trip was just unbelievable. And to be honest, as well, watching the first edit of it and being like, 'Wow!'" she said.

The Afro-pop anthem featuring Nigerian artist Ayra Starr also holds a special place in her heart, as it symbolises the "different sides" of her artistry, she previously told The Guardian.

"I was listening to the radio the other day and [My Love] really does stand out. I feel like I’m carving something out here," she said, adding: "I went through so much of my career not being able to be around other Black creatives, not being able to offload or relate.

"I felt like I was alone a lot of the time. That’s why it’s so important to me now."

The doting mother-of-two's latest appearance was solo, as she was not joined by her husband Andre Grey – whom she secretly married in Jamaica in June 2023 – or their two-year-old twin children, whose names they have kept private.

Leigh-Anne and Andre got married in July 2023 (John Phillips)

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged on their fourth anniversary in May 2020, with the singer writing on Instagram: "Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes.

"I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams.... am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete." See inside her lavish hen party...

They delayed their wedding plans after becoming parents to their children, whom Leigh-Anne nicknamed "Our Cubbies", in August 2021.

Leigh-Anne has been showcasing her daring fashion choices recently (Getty)

Leigh-Anne is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion, and she has debuted many daring looks on the red carpet recently. In early December, the singer stepped out in a backless red dress covered with eye-catching spikes at The Fashion Awards 2023, while she was pictured performing in sheer chainmail trousers at S&C presents HUGO Nights in November.

The previous month, she headed to Glamour's Women of the Year event in a barely-there ensemble that consisted of a black bralette and a matching sheer dress that highlighted her toned physique.

