Leicestershire: Plan for new care home recommended for approval

A plan to build a new 74-bed care home in Leicestershire has been recommended for approval.

Councillors on Blaby District Council are being asked to consider a new facility being built on land in Groby Road, Glenfield.

A report outlined a plan to demolish two vacant houses to make way for the new care home.

But the proposed development has prompted a number of objections from residents living nearby.

The home would offer dementia, respite and palliative care, as well as rooms for elderly residents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In addition to 74 ensuite rooms, there would be landscaped gardens, a cafe, cinema, wellness centre and hairdressers, planning documents said.

Blaby District Council officers have recommended the plan be approved at a planning committee meeting on Thursday, saying it would "provide a type of accommodation needed" in the district.

But neighbours have raised a number of concerns with 20 letters of objection sent to the council.

Their worries included congestion on the roads, the impact on the local medical practice which commenters feared would not be able to cope with the additional patients, loss of privacy and "24 hour disturbance" for nearby homes.

