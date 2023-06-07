Leicestershire nature fans urged to look out for glow worms

Female glow worms are famous for emitting a green-orange light from their bottoms at night

A wildlife trust is calling on members of the public to help it track glow worms, as part of a project to conserve them.

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust is asking for people to look out for the creatures in local areas.

Glow worms, which are famous for their bioluminescence, emit a vibrant green light from their abdomens to attract mates.

Tim Sexton, from the trust, said glow worms were declining in the UK.

The trust asked people to look out for glow worms in gardens, roadside verges, woodland tracks, disused railway lines, local parks and nature reserves.

It said the creatures were instantly recognisable due to the bright green glow emitted by the females, which is used to attract a mate.

It added they were most active between mid-June and late July.

'Fascinating'

Mr Sexton, senior recording and species officer, said: "Sadly, glow-worms are experiencing rapid declines in the UK.

"Habitat loss, light pollution, and climate change are major contributing factors.

"To understand the status of glow worms in Leicestershire and Rutland better, we are urging the public to report any sightings during evening walks."

He asked people to share as much information as possible, including location, the number of glowing females spotted and a brief habitat description.

"The public can share their sightings through the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust website by pinning the sighting on an interactive map or by email," he said.

"With the public's help, Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust can contribute to the conservation of these fascinating creatures."

