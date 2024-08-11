Leicestershire end Glamorgan's unbeaten record

Leicestershire 271-8 (50 overs): Handscomb 103, Trevaskis 47; Van der Gugten 5-49

Glamorgan 262 (48.4 overs): Ingram 68, Douthwaite 61; Trevaskis 4-54, Walker 3-40

Leicestershire (2 pts) won by nine runs

A Peter Handscomb century and a fine all-round performance from Liam Trevaskis saw Leicestershire take Glamorgan’s unbeaten One Day Cup record.

The pair shared a century stand in Leicestershire’s 271 for eight, with Glamorgan bowled out for 262 in reply.

Furious late hitting from Dan Douthwaite (61) almost won it for Glamorgan after Colin Ingram made 68.

It was a fine Foxes fightback after Timm van der Gugten (5-49) had reduced them to 59 for five early on.

But Warwickshire’s defeat to Yorkshire means Glamorgan stay top of the group with one match to play.

Leicestershire move into third, one point behind the top two.

The results mean Glamorgan, who are definitely in the knockout stages, can still finish top by beating Yorkshire in their last group match, while Leicestershire will qualify with a win over Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan won the toss and despite a rapid 28 from Sol Budinger, Van der Gugten kept taking wickets, with four in his first six overs- including the key one of India’s Ajinkya Rahane, lbw playing no shot for nine.

Ben Cox hit 34 before he was well caught in the deep off Douthwaite by Asa Tribe, who had earlier run out Lewis Hill with a brilliant direct hit.

But Handscomb and Trevaskis (47) continued the revival through the middle of the innings.

Van der Gugten returned to bowl Trevaskis and complete his five-for, but some impressive leg-side blows from Handscomb saw him complete his century while Tom Scriven chipped in with an unbeaten 25.

Ian Holland claimed two early wickets in the Glamorgan reply and the visitors found it difficult to get the run-rate going.

Kiran Carlson, caught in the deep off Scriven, and Sam Northeast, chipping a return catch to Trevaskis, fell for 31 apiece.

Leicestershire bowled tightly to their field but Glamorgan were always in the game with Ingram at the crease in his inventive run-a-ball innings.

But when he was seventh out to Trevaskis (4-54), the result looked sealed.

Douthwaite had other ideas and set up a thrilling finish as he got Glamorgan to within two blows of victory, smashing four fours and four sixes.

Welshman Roman Walker (3-40) had the final word in the penultimate over as Douthwaite skied a catch to mid-wicket.