Is Leicester vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

David Moyes will be hoping on-pitch matters can take centre-stage this weekend after West Ham United hit the headlines for Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his pet cat - but with the defender set to stay in the side despite widespread criticism, it’s unlikely to be the case.

The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League table and are chasing Champions League football for next season, but just four points separate themselves from Spurs in seventh so the margin for error is slim.

A midweek win over Watford came on Tuesday, before Sunday’s opponents Leicester City suffered defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers remains under pressure following a poor run of form which leaves the Foxes in the bottom half after just one win in five in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 13 February at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Leicester remain without defensive quartet Jonny Evans, Wes Fofana, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand. Jamie Vardy remains sidelined too, while Nampalys Mendy is back after winning the Afcon but may not come into the XI straight away after not being registered for league games earlier in the season.

West Ham are missing Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna, but are otherwise looking at a full squad. David Moyes has already confirmed that Kurt Zouma remains available for selection despite the controversy surrounding him this week.

Predicted line-ups

LEI - Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Odds

Leicester 39/19

Draw 13/5

West Ham 7/5

Prediction

Both sides need the points, which invariably leads to a stalemate of sorts and rising pressure when neither manager needs it. Leicester 1-1 West Ham.