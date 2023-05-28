Is Leicester vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(REUTERS)

Leicester could pull off a great escape on the final day of the Premier League season, but they will need to beat West Ham this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side are currently 18th in the table and trail fellow relegation battlers Everton by two points. The best chance they have of staying in the top-flight is to pick up all three points and hope that Everton and Leeds fail to win.

David Moyes’s West Ham have underperformed in the league this season, but they’ve been incredible in Europe. The Irons have reached the Europa Conference League final and with their spot in the Premier League already secure, the manager may choose not to risk some of his key players this afternoon. Can the Foxes sweep West Ham aside and avoid relegation?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this crunch encounter:

When is Leicester vs West Ham?

Leicester vs West Ham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Kelechi Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans have all had limited playing time over recent weeks for Leicester but are expected to be available according to manager Dean Smith. Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt, while Caglar Soyuncu is out.

Nayef Aguerd is available for West Ham after returning to training on Friday. Emerson had a knock to his knee so will be assessed and Gianluca Scamacca still hasn’t recovered from a knee operation so won’t play a part in the game.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Iverson; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Ings

Odds

Leicester win 19/20

Draw 3/1

West Ham win 5/2

Prediction

Leicester haven’t won in five league games yet find themselves in with a chance of staying up. Dean Smith will let all his star players off the lease as the Foxes provide some late season drama. They’ll edge past West Ham, who’s focus is on the Europa Conference League final, but it may not be enough for them to survive the drop.

Leicester 2-1 West Ham.