Leicester vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham finish their Premier League campaign away at relegation-threatened Leicester this weekend.

The Hammers’ season could go down in history should they lift European honours next month despite some rather underwhelming league form.

They did, at least, sign off from the London Stadium for a few months with a win over Leeds in what could have been Declan Rice’s final home game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With little to play for and a European final to come, the Foxes might sniff an opportunity.

Dean Smith’s need to win to stand any chance of retaining their top-flight status.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday May 28, 2023.

The King Power Stadium in Leicester will host.

Where to watch Leicester vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Leicester vs West Ham team news

Jonny Evans is a major worry for the Foxes after picking up an injury during the loss to Newcastle earlier this week. James Justin, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ryan Bertrand are all out injured.

There is hope, however, Wilfried Ndidi’s hamstring problem is not serious.

Worry: Jonny Evans picked up an injury earlier this week (AFP via Getty Images)

For the Hammers, Gianluca Scamacca is the only definite absentee. Moyes, however, may look to rotate.

Leicester vs West Ham prediction

The urgency in which Leicester need to play makes this interesting. While West Ham are hardly going to throw in the towel, it would be understandable if their eyes were on the trip to Prague.

Leicester to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leicester wins: 50

Draw: 34

West ham wins: 55

Leicester vs West Ham match odds

Leicester to win: 10/11

Draw: 14/5

West Ham to win: 13/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.