Leicester 0-0 West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Leicester vs West Ham - LIVE!

Leicester must beat West Ham this afternoon if they are to have any hope of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. The Foxes go into the final day of the season two points off safety, and they know that should Everton beat Bournemouth, nothing they do at the King Power Stadium will be enough.

A goalless draw with Newcastle last time out has at least given Dean Smith’s side a chance of staying up, though much more attacking ambition is required against the Hammers. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have both returned to the starting lineup, but Jamie Vardy is on the bench.

They will be hoping West Ham’s focus is elsewhere, with a Europa Conference League final to come in Prague against Fiorentina. That is still ten days away though, and David Moyes has opted for a strong lineup, with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma all starting. Follow Leicester vs West Ham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Leicester vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm BST, King Power Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Leicester team news: Maddison and Barnes return

West Ham team news: Moyes goes strong

Standard Sport prediction: Leicester 2-1 West Ham

Leicester City FC 0 - 0 West Ham United FC

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

16:59 , Matt Verri

At the start of that attack, the home crowd here were crying their frustration at a lack of urgency.

At the end of a patient move, though, they almost open the scoring.

16:58 , Matt Verri

28 mins: SO CLOSE!

Nearly brilliant. Barnes’ cross is too deep, but it’s a wonderful touch from Iheanacho to bring it down and keep the ball in play.

One-two with Maddison, before Iheanacho hammers an effort at goal... just rises over the bar.

16:57 , Matt Verri

26 mins: West Ham having their best spell of the match, passing the ball around really confidently.

Leicester struggling to get near them. Coufal fires the ball low into the box, Faes is there to boot it away to safety. Dean Smith is furious on the touchline.

16:55 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Maddison looks bright when he’s getting on the ball. Barnes on the other hand just keeps having it bounce off him, his touch has been terrible so far.

Tielemans fires a ball forward for Iheanacho, he lays it off to Barnes who this time does get the shot away. Tame though, straight at Fabianski.

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

16:53 , Matt Verri

Fair play to the camera man here, who has managed to find one of those classic final day shots of a bloke in the crowd holding something to his ear, as if he’s listening to radio commentary of the Everton game.

Just check the score on your phone, mate.

16:51 , Matt Verri

21 mins: West Ham are getting opportunities on the counter.

Benrahma drifts forward on the right, pulls it back to the edge of the area where Antonio is in space. First-time effort is fired well over the bar.

16:49 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Tielemans tries his luck from distance, loses his balance as he shoots though and sends the effort high into the stand behind the goal.

Still not much quality on display, particularly from Leicester. Their best moments are coming when West Ham give it away cheaply, which is happening more and more.

16:46 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Match is starting to open up a bit. Iheanacho nearly in again, as Evans plays it long over the top. Poor touch though and the chance goes.

At the other end, Antonio drives into the box, looks to find the far corner with a curling effort but it’s comfortably saved.

16:45 , Matt Verri

14 mins: First shot of the match for Leicester, and it’s a scuffed one.

Ball bobbles around in the box, Coufal punts it straight into one of his team-mates and it falls for Iheanacho on the edge of the box. Drags it well wide of the far post.

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

16:42 , Matt Verri

Lucas Paqueta’s playing with so much confidence at the moment. It’s been a hell of a long season, but he might be one player that doesn’t want it to end.

16:41 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Loose pass again, very nearly lets Barnes in. Poor touch though, and Iheanacho can’t mop it up.

West Ham look the more composed on the ball, but that’s a relatively low bar. Not much quality on show, beyond the odd lovely flick from Paqueta.

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

16:38 , Matt Verri

Incredibly scrappy start to the game here, misplaced passes galore.

Pressure and complacency having the same effect on both teams, perhaps?

16:37 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Far more energy from Leicester already than we’ve seen in recent weeks. To be expected.

Maddison seeing plenty of the ball already, bit too keen to play the perfect pass though on a couple of occasions, he’s rushing things.

16:35 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Maddison goes long over the top, Barnes has got inside of Coufal but Fabianski is off his line to clear.

Tottenham have taken the lead against Leeds, Harry Kane striking early. Relegation battle already looks to be down to two clubs.

16:33 , Matt Verri

3 mins: West Ham have barely had a touch of the ball early on, but they win it back and Benrahma earns a corner for the visitors.

Fornals fires it into the near post, Leicester half clear it and Maddison boots it up the pitch to complete the job.

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

16:32 , Matt Verri

A chant from the away end starts out at “You’re going down” and quickly morphs into the not especially grammatically correct “We’re going Prague”.

KICK-OFF!

16:30 , Matt Verri

Underway at the King Power. An afternoon full of drama ahead!

Here we go!

16:27 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch, brilliant atmosphere as you’d expect. Leicester fans will do everything they can to drag their team over the line this afternoon.

They need a favour from elsewhere, but first Leicester just have to worry about beating a strong West Ham side.

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

16:24 , Matt Verri

Leicester’s lengthy pre-match montage on the big screen ends with those glorious shots of Claudio Ranieri lifting the Premier League trophy.

Feels particularly poignant today, with the club scrapping to stay in the league they won only seven years ago.

Farewell for Rice

16:18 , Matt Verri

Could this prove to be Declan Rice’s final Premier League appearance for West Ham?

Very likely. Hammers fans will just want him to get through it, regardless of the result. The priority is very much the Europa Conference League final in ten days’ time.

Rice was so impressive against Leeds last weekend, he’s going to be a massive loss for the Hammers should he leave as expected.

(REUTERS)

Leicester have options

16:13 , Matt Verri

The benches could prove to be crucial this afternoon.

Everton look to be really short if they require something in the second-half, while Leeds have injuries in forward areas too.

For Leicester, they’ve got Daka and Vardy on the bench - those are good options to have should they be chasing a goal. Something to keep in mind for later...

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

16:08 , Matt Verri

David Moyes spoke on Friday about trying to strike the balance between freshness and sharpness with regards to the 10 day gap between this game and the Conference League final.

That explains some of his selection decisions today but I’m sure the Scot will still be watching through his fingers every time Declan Rice or Michail Antonio go in for a 50/50.

Pre-match thoughts from Dean Smith

16:03 , Matt Verri

“Really I just need to concentrate on this game.

“Leeds are irrelevant to us, because we just need to win the game. The Everton result is obviously the one that can hinder us.

“I’m sure our supporters will tell us at the end of the game.”

Malik Ouzia at the King Power

15:56 , Matt Verri

We have @MalikOuzia_ in Leicester today.



West Ham have an eye on their European final, making six changes.



Hope for Leicester?#LEIWHU pic.twitter.com/AHa6HvjBK1 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 28, 2023

Decisions to be made

15:49 , Matt Verri

West Ham are set to delay decisions over the futures of their out-of-contract stars until after next month’s Europa Conference League Final.

Angelo Ogbonna and Lukasz Fabianski will be free agents at the end of the campaign, but the club’s planning for next season is complicated by not yet knowing whether it has European football to contend with.

The Hammers will qualify directly for the Europa League group stage by beating Fiorentina.

Manuel Lanzini is also out of contract this summer and is expected to leave the club. Aaron Cresswell also also an uncertain future.

Declan Rice is another widely expected to leave, with Arsenal currently leading the chase for his signature. Manchester United are also reportedly very keen, which would create a bidding war which would only serve West Ham well.

West Ham have put a £120million price tag on their captain’s head, though he is likely to be sold for less.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Moyes goes strong!

15:39 , Matt Verri

West Ham have gone with a strong lineup, which will not delight Leicester. Rice starts for potentially the final time in the Premier League for West Ham, while Paqueta, Benrahma, Kehrer and Antonio are all in the side.

Barnes and Maddison return to the starting lineup for Leicester, with Iheanacho getting the nod over Vardy up front. Much more attacking ambition needed from the Foxes today.

Leicester team news

15:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Vardy, Smithies, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Mendy, Praet, Tete.

West Ham team news

15:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell, Downes, Rice, Benrahma, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Zouma, Lanzini, Areola, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Ogbonna, Soucek, Emerson

Team news coming up!

15:24 , Matt Verri

All the team news from the King Power coming up very shortly.

Main interest is on the West Ham side of things - how strong will they go with that European final in mind? Surely the likes of Declan Rice and Kurt Zouma will be rested.

We’ll find out very shortly!

Moyes on summer plans

15:15 , Matt Verri

David Moyes says he will look to bolster his squad with British and homegrown players this summer, but has warned West Ham are unlikely to be “huge spenders” when the window opens next month.

The Hammers made eight new signings during a £170million overhaul of their squad last summer, of which three came from English football, while Alphonse Areola signed from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal having been on loan at the London Stadium the previous year.

The most high-profile - and expensive - additions, however, came from overseas with club-record buy Lucas Paqueta, striker Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd signed in deals worth a total of around £110m.

Moyes has suggested that last summer’s transition contributed heavily to the Hammers’ poor League campaign, with that trio all taking time to settle in east London. West Ham have been linked with moves for England internationals James Ward-Prowse and Harvey Barnes and Moyes confirmed he will look closer to home this summer.

“I would say yes, I think I would like to add more a little bit more of British players or homegrown players if we possibly could,” he said.

“I wouldn’t set out to take one of them if I saw something better or I thought there was a better alternative.”

(REUTERS)

Hustle never stops...

15:08 , Matt Verri

At the King Power on the final day, where the scarf sellers haven’t missed an opportunity… pic.twitter.com/oTepq3EL9I — Malik Ouzia (@MalikOuzia_) May 28, 2023

How it stands...

15:01 , Matt Verri

A reminder of how the Premier League table looks heading into the final set of matches.

Leicester sit 18th, two points off Everton but with a better goal difference. Leeds are in 19th, level on points with the Foxes but with a worse goal difference than the two sides above them.

So, if Everton beat Bournemouth they will secure safety. If they draw or lose and Leicester win, it will be Everton going down and the Foxes staying up. Leeds need to beat Tottenham and hope Everton lose and Leicester drop points, or win by a three-goal margin if Everton draw with Bournemouth.

All sufficiently confused? Good.

Leicester players in the building!

14:53 , Matt Verri

Smith: Winning is all that matters

14:46 , Matt Verri

Dean Smith wants his side to have their full focus on matters at the King Power this afternoon.

Leicester will be relegated if Everton beat Bournemouth, regardless of what they do against West Ham, but the Foxes boss has no interest in worrying about what’s going on at Goodison Park.

Smith said: “We have got to win the game plainly and simply, we have got to figure out and balance the best way to not give big chances away and create big chances against West Ham, who are in a European final and after a tough first half of the season have climbed away from danger and have got a very good manager there.

“We have to win the game and not look at the Everton result until after the game. We have to do our job and see where it takes us.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Final preparations for West Ham

14:39 , Matt Verri

West Ham’s hopes of holding a mass screening of their Europa Conference League final at the London Stadium have been scuppered by Major League Baseball.

The Hammers are preparing for their first major European final in 47 years, but while David Moyes’s side travel to Prague to meet Fiorentina on June 7, their home ground will be being transformed ahead of a double-header between the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals.

West Ham have been exploring alternative options but it is understood that a large-scale event in London is now unlikely, though the club are planning to create a fan park for ticketless supporters to watch the match in Prague, with staff on the ground this week for reconnaissance.

West Ham have been given an allocation of just 4,890 tickets for the game at the 19,370-seater Eden Arena, and while several times that number are expected to travel to the Czech capital, tens of thousands more will watch the game in London.

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

14:33 , Matt Verri

📍 King Power Stadium pic.twitter.com/eoj2fJBCUE — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 28, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

14:26 , Matt Verri

The urgency in which Leicester need to play makes this interesting. While West Ham are hardly going to throw in the towel, it would be understandable if their eyes were on the trip to Prague.

Leicester to win 2-1.

West Ham team news

14:18 , Matt Verri

For the Hammers, Gianluca Scamacca has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, but Moyes is confident he will return in time for pre-season.

Emerson has a knee problem but Nayef Aguerd is available, and the West Ham boss has hinted he could still name a relatively strong lineup to try and keep his squad sharp ahead of the final.

West Ham predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Lanzini; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

(Getty Images)

Leicester team news

14:12 , Matt Verri

Jonny Evans is set to be fit in a big boost for Leicester, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira and Kelechi Iheanacho all set to be available too for Dean Smith.

Wilfried Ndidi’s hamstring problem has meant he has not been able to train, while Caglar Soyuncu is definitely out with a similar issue.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham

14:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action right here with us! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good afternoon!

14:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Leicester vs West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season!

Leicester must win to have any chance of avoiding relegation, though they will drop to the Championship if Everton secure victory over Bournemouth. Foxes have to focus on just doing their part and picking up three points.

West Ham have a European final to come in ten days, so it will be interesting to see how strong David Moyes goes this afternoon.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST from the King Power Stadium!