Leicester vs West Ham LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Follow the latest updates live from the Premier League clash between Leicester City and West Ham United at the King Power Stadium on a busy day of top-flight action.

With six games taking place in the Premier League on Sunday, Leicester and West Ham kick-off the action with a midday encounter that sees two sides with conflicting form face off. Leicester will look to maintain their pace at the top of the table, with a victory enough to see them join current leaders Everton with a maximum 12 points from 12, while West Ham will hope to move into the midfield battle after taking just three points from their opening three games.

Hammers manager David Moyes is expected to be absent from the touchline once again as he continues his recovery from coronavirus, with assistant Alan Irvine poised to deputise in his place. Follow the live updates below.