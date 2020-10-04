Leicester vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

The Foxes stunned the Premier League last Sunday when Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick that put Manchester City to the sword.

Leicester City may not need his heroics this time out, but Brendan Rodgers’ side should be wary of a West Ham United team that look more capable than previously anticipated.

The Hammers got off to a terrible start against Newcastle, but showed improvements at Arsenal before thumping Wolves 4-0 last Sunday.

David Moyes will be hoping that Michail Antonio can continue to disrupt opposition defenders and that Jarrod Bowen can add to his double from a week ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 12pm BST at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, where coverage will begin from 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream the game via the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Leicester are without right back Ricardo Pereira, who has a long-term knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is still out with a groin issue. Rodgers will be hoping that Dennis Praet is available as he recovers from a knock on his knee.

David Moyes largely has a full squad to pick from, although Ryan Fredericks is missing due to a hamstring injury. Other than that, there won’t be many changes to the side that stunned Wolves last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin; Praet, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Leicester - 4/6

Draw - 16/5

West Ham - 4/1

Prediction

Brendan Rodgers’ men pulled off the upset of the week last time out, when the Foxes thumped Manchester City 5-2 away from home. West Ham are strong in their own right, evidenced by the win over Wolves, but the Foxes have lofty ambitions and in Jamie Vardy, possess one of the top strikers in the Premier League. 3-1 to Leicester

Read more

Leicester Europa League draw: Foxes learn 2020-21 group stage opponents and fixtures