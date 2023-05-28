Leicester vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?
West Ham find themselves at the centre of the relegation battle once again today - as they travel to under-threat Leicester for the final game of the Premier League season.
Last-day drama has, fortunately for the Hammers, been evaded in terms of their own safety and Leicester may not mind playing a team with an eye or two on the Europa Conference League final given their predicament.
The Foxes must win and hope Everton drop points at home to Bournemouth to survive.
A run of five games without a victory, which has included draws with relegation rivals Leeds and Everton, has left Dean Smith’s side in the last-chance saloon.
Where to watch Leicester vs West Ham
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST for a 4.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.
Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.