Leicester vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham travel to Leicester knowing a win will lift them into the Champions League places.

Spurs beat Manchester City 1-0 last weekend and look to be clicking into gear ahead of their trip to the King Power Stadium.

They are seeking a third straight Premier League win and should have manager Antonio Conte back on the touchline after he had surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Leicester ended their long wait for win when they beat Aston Villa 4-2 last weekend but they are still in danger at the bottom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game…

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leicester vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 11 February, 2023.

The King Power Stadium in Leicester will host the game.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Leicester vs Tottenham team news

Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to continue up front for the Foxes after his one goal and two assists during the win over Villa. Elsewhere, Victor Kristiansen and Tete impressed on their debuts and look set to feature once more. Wilfried Ndidi could return after missing the Villa game through personal reasons.

Ricardo Pereira is expected to be fit for the game.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be without Hugo Lloris after the club captain suffered a knee injury during the win over City. As a result, Fraser Forster is set for a run in the first-team, while Cristian Romero will be suspended.

Yves Bissouma has also been ruled out, leaving Spurs light in midfield.

Blow: Lloris is facing a spell on the sidelines (REUTERS)

Both teams are difficult to predict. At their best, the Foxes are hugely talented and they could feasibly take something from a Spurs team missing Lloris and Romero after claiming a big win over Villa.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leicester wins: 37

Draws: 21

Tottenham wins: 61

Leicester vs Tottenham latest odds

Leicester to win: 12/5

Draw: 27/10

Tottenham to win: 21/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.