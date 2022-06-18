Leicester vs Saracens LIVE: Rugby Premiership final line-ups and build-up from Twickenham

The Gallagher Premiership trophy awaits the winner at Twickenham (Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers take on Saracens as the two most decorated sides in English rugby union this century go head to head at Twickenham to be crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

It has been a long journey for Leicester, nine years after they last reached the final having lost a series of semi-finals in the interim. But under Steve Borthwick they have improved dramatically over the past two years and finished the league season on top of the pile with 20 wins from 24 games.

They take on Saracens, who returned from the Championship - where they were sent for salary cap breaches - and bounced straight back into contention at the top of the Premiership. Owen Farrell is in fine form, and his fly-half battle with England teammate and long-time friend George Ford will be at the heart of this match.

“Owen is a guy who will turn up as the Saracens talisman. He is brilliant and it’s an exciting challenge to come up against one of the best flyhalves in the world,” England full-back Freddie Steward said this week. “George is incredible, one of those players you appreciate more when you play with him. The time he creates for others and how he puts them into space, he’s magical.”

Follow the latest score and all the action from the Premiership final below.

Leicester vs Saracens

Premiership final kicks off at Twickenham at 3pm BST

Leicester in first final for nine years after stunning season

Saracens bounce straight back from Championship to contend title

Twickenham getting ready

14:31 , Luke Baker

Only 30 mins until kick-off and it promises to be a raucous atmosphere at Twickenham today. Harlequins’ victory in last year’s Premiership Final was only in front of 10,000 fans, so it’s great to have a full crowd again

The atmosphere is building outside Twickenham... 🗣



📺 #GallagherPremFinal | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/SiFZyF2up5 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) June 18, 2022

‘Bad words’ helped spur Saracens towards Premiership final

14:29 , Luke Baker

World Cup winner Vincent Koch believes the “bad words” aimed at Saracens helped underpin their recovery from relegation to contesting another Gallagher Premiership title.

Saracens will secure the Premiership crown for a sixth time in 12 seasons if they topple Leicester at Twickenham today

It is barely 15 months since they were beaten by Cornish Pirates after being demoted to the Championship following repeated salary cap breaches.

South Africa international Koch started that game at the Mennaye Field in Penzance and he has been a key part of Saracens’ rapid renaissance under rugby director Mark McCall.

Freddie Burns ready to complete ‘unfinished business’ in Premiership final

14:23 , Luke Baker

Freddie Burns says that a Gallagher Premiership title triumph would “mean the world” to him as his 13th season of professional rugby heads towards a Twickenham finale.

The 32-year-old returns to a ground where he marked his Test debut by helping England beat New Zealand in 2012.

Now in his second spell with Leicester, Burns has also featured for Gloucester, Bath and Japanese club Toyota Jido Shokki during a much-travelled career.

Burns’ versatility as a fly-half and full-back has proved invaluable for Tigers boss Steve Borthwick this season.

And he is set to continue that key bench role on Saturday when Leicester’s first Premiership final appearance for nine years sees them tackling fellow English heavyweights Saracens.

Biggest game of my life, says Ellis Gange

14:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has described today’s Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens as the biggest game of his career.

Genge, who has won 36 England caps and been part of a World Cup squad, will make his Tigers farewell at Twickenham.

The 27-year-old Bristolian says he is “at peace” with his decision, which was announced six months ago, to join his hometown club later this summer.

And whatever happens this weekend, he will leave a club that he has helped revitalise from relegation candidates to title contenders in just two years.

Leicester finished 11th in the Premiership for two successive seasons - 2019 and 2020 - and won just 13 of their 44 league games over that period.

But they are now chasing league silverware again, nine years after their last Twickenham triumph.

“It has been a lot of hard work and a lot of good people putting a lot of time in away from the scenes, outside working hours, to get us where we are,” Genge said.

“I made a pact a long time ago that I would never leave Tigers if they were in a dark hole.

“I had all sorts of offers in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to go elsewhere when we were bottom of the pile, and I said I wanted to stick it out and see brighter days.

“So, I can hopefully leave on Saturday with my head held high.

“I want to be with my family. I just want to be accessible for my family. I am at peace with it (his move to Bristol).

“I’ve still got my stuff in the changing rooms. I haven’t packed up, I still live up here, and I’ve got the biggest game of my career on Saturday, and I will wait until after that for thinking about that stuff.”

Ellis Genge (centre) in Premiership action for Leicester this season (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Mako Vunipola hails brother Billy ahead of final

14:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mako Vunipola has hailed the “massive” influence of his brother and fellow England international Billy on Saracens this season.

Mako was named in an England training squad last month, but number eight Billy continues to be overlooked by Red Rose boss Eddie Jones.

They have 128 caps between them, yet neither player has featured for their country since the final game of last year’s Six Nations.

Both will be in the shop window on Saturday, though, when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership final opponents Leicester 48 hours before Jones announces his squad for three Tests against Australia next month.

“The key for us is to make sure we focus on the present, what is in front of us in terms of playing well for Saracens, which I feel he has done, and that is all he can do,” Mako said.

“As rugby players, we are emotional, we want to be playing, we still want to be playing for England. To do that hasn’t changed,

“We’ve still got to play well for our club and do our job, and then you go from there, really. Those decisions (selection) aren’t in our hands.

“I am a bit biased, obviously, but for us this year he has been massive, just giving us that go-forward that we need.

“Whenever there is a need for us to get a kick up the backside, he is there most of the time to do it.”

Brothers Mako Vunipola (left) and Billy Vunipola with the Heineken Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Leicester vs Saracens: Talking points ahead of Premiership final

13:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester Tigers and Saracens will contest the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday in a heavyweight collision between two English rugby giants.

Tigers have won the title eight times but their last triumph was nine years ago, while Saracens are chasing a sixth crown after returning to the Premiership this season.

Here we assess some key talking points heading into the game.

Harry Latham-Coyle’s match preview

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Neither man is particularly fond of undue nostalgic recollection but as Leicester’s Steve Borthwick and Saracens’ Mark McCall engage in pre-match pleasantries at Twickenham on Saturday, there may just be a shared smile at the memory of the last Premiership final meeting between these two sides. Now in opposition, McCall and Borthwick then basked in triumph as coach and captain, having guided Saracens to the first of the five domestic crowns that now crowd the cabinet at their north London home.

It is 11 years since that encounter, the second of two consecutive showpiece deciders that offered the first inklings of a changing of the Premiership dynastic guard as Leicester’s empire began to fall and Saracens developed into the side of ruthless winners that would define the next era of English club rugby.

How the mighty fell.

The teams

13:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester XV: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Martin, Youngs, Burns, Scott.

Saracens XV: Goode; Malins, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Isiekwe, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Clarey, Wray, Christie, Van Zyl, Taylor, Lozowski.

Dan Cole appreciates Premiership Final appearance after barren Tigers run

13:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Dan Cole can recall a time when it was “automatic” for Leicester Tigers to reach the Gallagher Premiership play-offs and final.

But the fact their last Twickenham appearance in English rugby’s showpiece domestic occasion was nine years ago has brought a level of appreciation to today’s final against Saracens.

Mark McCall is the reason Saracens are back in the big time, says Owen Farrell

13:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Owen Farrell has spoken of his admiration for Mark McCall and insisted the consistency of “the boss” alongside his coaching team is the reason Saracens are attempting to become English champions for a sixth time in 11 years.

The StoneX Stadium side face Leicester Tigers at Twickenham on Saturday looking to end their first season back in the Gallagher Premiership with more silverware.

Relegation two years ago for repeated breaches of salary cap regulations was meant to be the end of a trophy-laden era for Sarries, who have won five league titles and three European crowns since McCall was appointed director of rugby back in 2011.

Instead, the experienced Northern Irishman managed to keep the squad together – despite dropping into the Championship – and is now on the brink of a further prize at the home of English rugby.

Leicester vs Saracens – Rugby Premiership final

13:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

