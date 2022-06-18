Leicester vs Saracens LIVE: Rugby Premiership final line-ups and build-up from Twickenham

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Baker
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Owen Farrell
    English rugby league and rugby union footballer
  • Mark McCall
    Irish rugby union footballer and coach
The Gallagher Premiership trophy awaits the winner at Twickenham (Getty Images)
The Gallagher Premiership trophy awaits the winner at Twickenham (Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers take on Saracens as the two most decorated sides in English rugby union this century go head to head at Twickenham to be crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

It has been a long journey for Leicester, nine years after they last reached the final having lost a series of semi-finals in the interim. But under Steve Borthwick they have improved dramatically over the past two years and finished the league season on top of the pile with 20 wins from 24 games.

They take on Saracens, who returned from the Championship - where they were sent for salary cap breaches - and bounced straight back into contention at the top of the Premiership. Owen Farrell is in fine form, and his fly-half battle with England teammate and long-time friend George Ford will be at the heart of this match.

“Owen is a guy who will turn up as the Saracens talisman. He is brilliant and it’s an exciting challenge to come up against one of the best flyhalves in the world,” England full-back Freddie Steward said this week. “George is incredible, one of those players you appreciate more when you play with him. The time he creates for others and how he puts them into space, he’s magical.”

Follow the latest score and all the action from the Premiership final below.

Leicester vs Saracens

  • Premiership final kicks off at Twickenham at 3pm BST

  • Leicester in first final for nine years after stunning season

  • Saracens bounce straight back from Championship to contend title

Twickenham getting ready

14:31 , Luke Baker

Only 30 mins until kick-off and it promises to be a raucous atmosphere at Twickenham today. Harlequins’ victory in last year’s Premiership Final was only in front of 10,000 fans, so it’s great to have a full crowd again

‘Bad words’ helped spur Saracens towards Premiership final

14:29 , Luke Baker

World Cup winner Vincent Koch believes the “bad words” aimed at Saracens helped underpin their recovery from relegation to contesting another Gallagher Premiership title.

Saracens will secure the Premiership crown for a sixth time in 12 seasons if they topple Leicester at Twickenham today

It is barely 15 months since they were beaten by Cornish Pirates after being demoted to the Championship following repeated salary cap breaches.

South Africa international Koch started that game at the Mennaye Field in Penzance and he has been a key part of Saracens’ rapid renaissance under rugby director Mark McCall.

‘Bad words’ helped spur Saracens towards Premiership final

Freddie Burns ready to complete ‘unfinished business’ in Premiership final

14:23 , Luke Baker

Freddie Burns says that a Gallagher Premiership title triumph would “mean the world” to him as his 13th season of professional rugby heads towards a Twickenham finale.

The 32-year-old returns to a ground where he marked his Test debut by helping England beat New Zealand in 2012.

Now in his second spell with Leicester, Burns has also featured for Gloucester, Bath and Japanese club Toyota Jido Shokki during a much-travelled career.

Burns’ versatility as a fly-half and full-back has proved invaluable for Tigers boss Steve Borthwick this season.

And he is set to continue that key bench role on Saturday when Leicester’s first Premiership final appearance for nine years sees them tackling fellow English heavyweights Saracens.

Freddie Burns ready to complete ‘unfinished business’ in Premiership final

Biggest game of my life, says Ellis Gange

14:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has described today’s Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens as the biggest game of his career.

Genge, who has won 36 England caps and been part of a World Cup squad, will make his Tigers farewell at Twickenham.

The 27-year-old Bristolian says he is “at peace” with his decision, which was announced six months ago, to join his hometown club later this summer.

And whatever happens this weekend, he will leave a club that he has helped revitalise from relegation candidates to title contenders in just two years.

Leicester finished 11th in the Premiership for two successive seasons - 2019 and 2020 - and won just 13 of their 44 league games over that period.

But they are now chasing league silverware again, nine years after their last Twickenham triumph.

“It has been a lot of hard work and a lot of good people putting a lot of time in away from the scenes, outside working hours, to get us where we are,” Genge said.

“I made a pact a long time ago that I would never leave Tigers if they were in a dark hole.

“I had all sorts of offers in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to go elsewhere when we were bottom of the pile, and I said I wanted to stick it out and see brighter days.

“So, I can hopefully leave on Saturday with my head held high.

“I want to be with my family. I just want to be accessible for my family. I am at peace with it (his move to Bristol).

“I’ve still got my stuff in the changing rooms. I haven’t packed up, I still live up here, and I’ve got the biggest game of my career on Saturday, and I will wait until after that for thinking about that stuff.”

Ellis Genge (centre) in Premiership action for Leicester this season (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)
Ellis Genge (centre) in Premiership action for Leicester this season (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Mako Vunipola hails brother Billy ahead of final

14:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mako Vunipola has hailed the “massive” influence of his brother and fellow England international Billy on Saracens this season.

Mako was named in an England training squad last month, but number eight Billy continues to be overlooked by Red Rose boss Eddie Jones.

They have 128 caps between them, yet neither player has featured for their country since the final game of last year’s Six Nations.

Both will be in the shop window on Saturday, though, when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership final opponents Leicester 48 hours before Jones announces his squad for three Tests against Australia next month.

“The key for us is to make sure we focus on the present, what is in front of us in terms of playing well for Saracens, which I feel he has done, and that is all he can do,” Mako said.

“As rugby players, we are emotional, we want to be playing, we still want to be playing for England. To do that hasn’t changed,

“We’ve still got to play well for our club and do our job, and then you go from there, really. Those decisions (selection) aren’t in our hands.

“I am a bit biased, obviously, but for us this year he has been massive, just giving us that go-forward that we need.

“Whenever there is a need for us to get a kick up the backside, he is there most of the time to do it.”

Brothers Mako Vunipola (left) and Billy Vunipola with the Heineken Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Brothers Mako Vunipola (left) and Billy Vunipola with the Heineken Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Leicester vs Saracens: Talking points ahead of Premiership final

13:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester Tigers and Saracens will contest the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday in a heavyweight collision between two English rugby giants.

Tigers have won the title eight times but their last triumph was nine years ago, while Saracens are chasing a sixth crown after returning to the Premiership this season.

Here we assess some key talking points heading into the game.

Talking points ahead of Premiership final between Leicester and Saracens

Harry Latham-Coyle’s match preview

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Neither man is particularly fond of undue nostalgic recollection but as Leicester’s Steve Borthwick and Saracens’ Mark McCall engage in pre-match pleasantries at Twickenham on Saturday, there may just be a shared smile at the memory of the last Premiership final meeting between these two sides. Now in opposition, McCall and Borthwick then basked in triumph as coach and captain, having guided Saracens to the first of the five domestic crowns that now crowd the cabinet at their north London home.

It is 11 years since that encounter, the second of two consecutive showpiece deciders that offered the first inklings of a changing of the Premiership dynastic guard as Leicester’s empire began to fall and Saracens developed into the side of ruthless winners that would define the next era of English club rugby.

How the mighty fell.

Leicester meet Saracens in Premiership final covered in nostalgia

The teams

13:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester XV: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Martin, Youngs, Burns, Scott.

Saracens XV: Goode; Malins, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Isiekwe, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Clarey, Wray, Christie, Van Zyl, Taylor, Lozowski.

Dan Cole appreciates Premiership Final appearance after barren Tigers run

13:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Dan Cole can recall a time when it was “automatic” for Leicester Tigers to reach the Gallagher Premiership play-offs and final.

But the fact their last Twickenham appearance in English rugby’s showpiece domestic occasion was nine years ago has brought a level of appreciation to today’s final against Saracens.

Dan Cole more appreciative of Premiership Final appearance after barren Leicester run

Mark McCall is the reason Saracens are back in the big time, says Owen Farrell

13:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Owen Farrell has spoken of his admiration for Mark McCall and insisted the consistency of “the boss” alongside his coaching team is the reason Saracens are attempting to become English champions for a sixth time in 11 years.

The StoneX Stadium side face Leicester Tigers at Twickenham on Saturday looking to end their first season back in the Gallagher Premiership with more silverware.

Relegation two years ago for repeated breaches of salary cap regulations was meant to be the end of a trophy-laden era for Sarries, who have won five league titles and three European crowns since McCall was appointed director of rugby back in 2011.

Instead, the experienced Northern Irishman managed to keep the squad together – despite dropping into the Championship – and is now on the brink of a further prize at the home of English rugby.

Mark McCall is the reason Saracens are back in the big time, says Owen Farrell

Leicester vs Saracens – Rugby Premiership final

13:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester Tigers take on Saracens as the two most decorated sides in English rugby union this century go head to head at Twickenham to be crowned Premiership champions.

The Gallagher Premiership trophy awaits the winner at Twickenham (Getty Images)
The Gallagher Premiership trophy awaits the winner at Twickenham (Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for 2026 World Cup, Edmonton snubbed

    VANCOUVER — The 2026 World Cup is coming to Vancouver and Toronto, but fans in Edmonton will miss out when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico co-host the men's soccer tournament. FIFA announced Thursday that the expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto, the American cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey. Mexico City, Monterrey a

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with