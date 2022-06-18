Leicester vs Saracens LIVE: Rugby Premiership final score and updates as George Ford injured but Tigers lead

(Action Images via Reuters)

Leicester Tigers take on Saracens as the two most decorated sides in English rugby union this century go head to head at Twickenham to be crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

It has been a long journey for Leicester, nine years after they last reached the final having lost a series of semi-finals in the interim. But under Steve Borthwick they have improved dramatically over the past two years and finished the league season on top of the pile with 20 wins from 24 games.

They take on Saracens, who returned from the Championship - where they were sent for salary cap breaches - and bounced straight back into contention at the top of the Premiership. Owen Farrell is in fine form, and his fly-half battle with England teammate and long-time friend George Ford will be at the heart of this match.

“Owen is a guy who will turn up as the Saracens talisman. He is brilliant and it’s an exciting challenge to come up against one of the best flyhalves in the world,” England full-back Freddie Steward said this week. “George is incredible, one of those players you appreciate more when you play with him. The time he creates for others and how he puts them into space, he’s magical.”

Follow the latest score and all the action from the Premiership final below.

Leicester vs Saracens

27’ TRY! Liebenberg burrows over for Leicester Tigers (7-3)

23’ - INJURY! George Ford hobbles off with an ankle injury in his final game for Leicester (0-3)

Premiership final underway taking place Twickenham

Leicester in first final for nine years after stunning season

Saracens bounce straight back from Championship to contend for title

VIDEO: George Ford goes off injured

15:53 , Luke Baker

Let’s run you through some key moments of that first half at Twickenham, starting with the injury that forced George Ford off injured in his final game for Leicester.

Not what the England fly-half deserved

This is the last thing you want to see 😞



On his final game for Leicester, on the biggest stage, George Ford leaves the game with a nasty ankle injury 😪



Leicester Tigers 12-6 Saracens

15:52 , Luke Baker

Only twice in Premiership Rugby final history have teams come from behind at half-time to win. That was Wasps 18 years ago and Saracens 6 years ago.

Sarries will fancy their chances of turning this round and adding a third occasion to that list. They’re only one score behind at the break

HALF-TIME! Leicester Tigers 12-6 Saracens - 40 min

15:48 , Luke Baker

One final attacking opportunity for Saracens as they try a few phases around halfway but the ball is knocked on and that’s half-time.

Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese tries have Leicester on top at Twickenham but Saracens are still within a score. A compelling 40 minutes with all to play for after the break.

Leicester Tigers 12-6 Saracens - 38 min

15:46 , Luke Baker

Back to 15 men and Saracens back on the attack. Gorgeous offload from the floor by Farrell, before a couple of phases later, Farrell dinks a grubber ball that looks to have Steward in all sorts of trouble on his own line.

Somehow the England full-back powers forward from almost behind the line to around ten metres out and then wins the penalty at the breakdown, allowing Leicester to clear. Incredible escapology from Steward.

CONVERSION MISSED! Leicester Tigers 12-6 Saracens - 36 min

15:44 , Luke Baker

A tough conversion for Freddie Burns from relatively wide on the right and he puts it wide. Just the five-point score for Tigers.

Saracens now back to a full complement on 15 men but Sarries have gone from 3-0 up to 12-6 down during the time Aled Davies has been in the sin-bin

TRY! Leicester Tigers 12-6 Saracens - 35 min

15:42 , Luke Baker

First scrum collapses, as does the second and it’s a penalty to Tigers, against loosehead prop Mako Vunipola for collapsing.

Tap and go penalty from Genge, he gets inches out and the ball is popped to Jasper Wiese on crash ball and HE’S OVER!

Try number two for Leicester!

Leicester Tigers 7-6 Saracens - 32 min

15:40 , Luke Baker

Chaos at Twickenham! Wigglesworth charges down Farrell’s kick and Ashton seizes on the loose ball. He tries the little kick inside that almost falls to Moroni but Sarries scramble back, Farrell manages to get his hands on the ball and he’s tackled behind his own line.

So close to a try but still a five-metre scrum for Leicester. Can they convert this into points?

PENALTY! Leicester Tigers 7-6 Saracens - 30 min

15:38 , Luke Baker

Billy Vunipola brilliantly catches the kick-off and makes good ground on the return run.

Saracens win a penalty on halfway and the bigger boot of Elliot Daly gets the nod to go from the tee from 49m. The England international has the distance and it’s just inside the right post. The deficit is reduced to a single point by 14-man Sarries.

CONVERSION! Leicester Tigers 7-3 Saracens - 28 min

15:35 , Luke Baker

Freddie Burns adds the conversion and Tigers make the most of their man advantage to take the lead with the game’s first try!

TRY! Leicester Tigers 5-3 Saracens - 27 min

15:34 , Luke Baker

Leicester with a man advantage immediately attack. Steward makes a break and feeds Chris Ashton - who in his storied career has never scored in a Prem Final - and the ball is three metres away.

A couple of phases and Hanro Liebenberg drives his legs, with Dan Cole assisting him for the push over the line. TRY for Leicester.

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 25 min - YELLOW CARD!

15:32 , Luke Baker

Another potentially huge moment. Aled Davies tackles a dipping Montoya and his shoulder makes contact with the Leicester player’s head.

He could be in trouble here...

Discussion between Wayne Barnes and his TMO. He says the degree of danger was just below high, so it’s only a yellow card for Davies. The Tigers fans in the crowd express their displeasure that it wasn’t red.

Aled Davies is booked after a heavy shoulder to head collision on Montoya... 🟨



SUB - Ford OFF. Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 23 min

15:27 , Luke Baker

Ford is trying out his ankle to see how much weight he can put on it. He shakes his head and it looks like he’s coming off.

Freddie Burns, a very capable fly-half, will come on for Ford but he’s Leicester’s talisman. Not the way he would want to end his time at Tigers - he’s joining Sale Sharks this summer.

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 23 min

15:25 , Luke Baker

This is potentially bad news for Leicester Tigers and George Ford, he’s down receiving treatment.

He made a weaving run in midfield and as he stepped past Aled Davies, his right foot appeared to give way slightly. A potential ankle injury - would be a huge loss for Leicester.

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 22 min

15:24 , Luke Baker

Saracens assistant coach Kelly Brown gives his thoughts on the final so far.

“It’s tense, it’s a physical game of chesss. Lots of kicking, so we’ve got to stay in that. A good kick is either one we chase and get back or it’s a long kick that finds space. Leicester are a good team, we know that and we know they kick well.”

MISS! Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 21 min

15:23 , Luke Baker

Billy Vunipola caught offside on the fringe as he plays Wigglesworth early. Penalty just left of centre for Leicester, about five metres in the Saracens half and George Ford lines it up.

It has the distance but drifts wide right. Saracens still lead

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 18 min

15:19 , Luke Baker

Brilliant footwork from Billy Vunipola! He steps two men off the base of the scrum and offloads to Max Malins. Sublime from the No 8 - are you watching, Eddie Jones?!

Malins’ subsequent kick then slips into touch and although Leicester are forced back they win a penalty just in front of their own line and clear their lines.

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 16 min

15:18 , Luke Baker

One scrum reset and on the second attempt, Sarries win a massive penalty! Referee Wayne Barnes explains that Dan Cole lost his bind - the veteran prop costing his side. Huge turnover

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 14 min

15:16 , Luke Baker

Mistake from Aled Davies, as he drops Wigglesworth’s up-and-under just outside his own 22. Tigers collect and this is a better attacking platform for Leicester.

Ashton grubbers through, it forces Davies back to his own line, he gets the ball off to Goode but he’s swallowed up by converging Tigers. He’s forced back over his own line and it will be a five-metre scrum for Leicester. A first real chance for them

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 12 min

15:13 , Luke Baker

Maitland takes the ball into contact but the Leicester pack pinch it at the breakdown. They quickly opt for the aerial route but Ford’s up-and-under is too long and another mark called in the Sarries 22.

Steward then tries a little chip over the top around halfway, which goes into touch. Very cagey from both sides so far.

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 10 min

15:11 , Luke Baker

Saracens are probably edging the aerial exchanges at this point. Steward overhits a kick and Goode can comfortably take a mark in the 22. His return to touch gives Sarries the territory advantage. Tigers will have to build from lineout ball just outside their own 22

Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 7 min

15:09 , Luke Baker

A bit of kick tennis as the kicking options for both sides feel each other out. Eventually Farrell finds touch just inside the Tigers half.

Porter tries a weaving run off first-phase lineout ball but hit hard by Mako Vunipola. Eventually Wigglesworth box kicks away and an exchange of kicks ends with Isiekwe catching a scuffed Steward kick but knocking on for Saracens in contact

PENALTY! Leicester Tigers 0-3 Saracens - 4 min

15:06 , Luke Baker

It’s bang in front and England skipper Owen Farrell makes no mistake as he bangs the ball between the uprights. Sarries on the board first

Leicester Tigers 0-0 Saracens - 3 min

15:05 , Luke Baker

Good Sarries scrum but Tigers defence sets and keeps their opponents outside the 22. Guy Porter then storms out of the line and smothers Farrell as he’s about to stab a grubber through.

Turnover and Leicester clear. But it’s brought back for an earlier late tackle by Liebenberg. Farrell will take a shot at the posts

Leicester Tigers 0-0 Saracens - 1 min

15:03 , Luke Baker

An early test for Freddie Steward as Owen Farrell sticks a bomb high in the Twickenham air. Steward is one of the best in the world under the high ball but he spills it.

An early scrum as an attacking base for Sarries

KICK-OFF! Leicester Tigers 0-0 Saracens

15:01 , Luke Baker

Underway at Twickenham.

Mako Vunipola leads out Saracens

14:59 , Luke Baker

Mako Vunipola, making his 200th appearance for Saracens today, leads the Londoners out on to the Twickenham pitch, accompanied by his young sons Jacob and Joshua.

Lovely moment but it will be all business for Mako and co from here.

Warm-ups completed

14:58 , Luke Baker

Warm-ups complete and the teams are out on the Twickenham pitch

14:56 , Luke Baker

A last reminder of today’s line-ups with kick-off imminent at Rugby HQ.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Chris Ashton, 13 Matías Moroni, 12 Guy Porter, 11 Harry Potter, 10 George Ford, 9 Richard Wigglesworth; 1 Ellis Genge (c), 2 Julián Montoya, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Ollie Chessum, 5 Calum Green, 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Nephi Leatigaga, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Harry Wells, 20 George Martin, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Freddie Burns, 23 Matt Scott

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Max Malins, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Aled Davies; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Jackson Wray, 20 Andy Christie, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Duncan Taylor, 23 Alex Lozowski

Key stats ahead of the final

14:53 , Luke Baker

Here are some stats that OPTA have provided ahead of the final

This will be the third time that Leicester Tigers and Saracens have met in a Premiership final, having also played each other in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 finals, with the record currently standing at one win apiece; both ties were decided by fewer than seven points.

Saracens have won nine of their last 11 games against Leicester in the Premiership, however the two sides were evenly split this season, winning one game apiece in the regular season, with both fixtures being decided by seven points or fewer.

Saracens have averaged 151 tackles per game in the Premiership this season, more than any other team, also averaging the third most dominant tackles (6.0); meanwhile, Leicester have averaged the joint most turnover-winning tackles this campaign (3.1 also Sale).

Leicester Tigers’ George Ford is the top point scorer in the Premiership this season (220), having kicked the most penalties of any player (42); Saracens’ Owen Farrell has the best goal-kicking success rate of any player to attempt more than 10 kicks at goal (84%) – the average goal-kicker would have been expected to slot just 75% based on the difficulty of those kicks.

Saracens’ Max Malins leads the try-scoring charts in this season’s Premiership (16), while his teammates Ben Earl (11) and Tom Woolstencroft (10) are also in double digits for tries scored this term; Earl has also completed more tackles than any other player this term (347).

Last time they met

14:51 , Luke Baker

Saracens took the spoils in a 34-27 victory over Leicester at StoneX Stadium when these two met earlier in the season.

In a game played during the Six Nations, which of course meant that some of the stars were missing, Tigers took the lead through Eli Snyman but Sarries were too strong and tries via Tom Woolstencroft, Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland and Vincent Koch put them in control.

Leicester fought back and scores from Nic Dolly and Ollie Chessum gave them hope, but Woolstencroft touched down late on to seal the win for the hosts.

Team arrivals

14:47 , Luke Baker

Both teams were greeted by a wall of supporters when they arrived at Rugby HQ earlier.

📸 Wow that was sensational.



The teams for today’s final

14:43 , Luke Baker

A reminder how the sides line up for today’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Veteran scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth is preferred to Ben Youngs for Leicester, while the Premiership’s all-time top try scorer Chris Ashton starts on the wing.

Saracens make just one change from the semi-final starting XV that beat Harlequins as Nick Isiekwe comes into the second row for Tim Swinson. Mako Vunipola will make his 200th Sarries appearance, while the likes of England internationals Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly and Max Malins also start.

14:39 , Luke Baker

Elliot Daly has revealed a meeting between Saracens’ senior players at a pub in St Albans was the start of their journey to another Gallagher Premiership final.

Mark McCall’s side are looking to become English champions for a sixth time at Twickenham today when they take on Leicester.

Leicester were the side to benefit from Sarries being relegated for repeated salary cap breaches in 2020 with an eventual 70-point deduction, which meant Tigers did not come bottom of the table and go down.

It was a tumultuous time for Saracens, who first discovered they had breached Premiership salary cap rules in November 2019 but only found out they would suffer relegation months later in January.

Daly reflected on how a meeting in the Wicked Lady pub resulted in the club’s senior players committing to staying and the journey back to the top flight in essence started there.

14:35 , Luke Baker

Maro Itoje never had any doubt Saracens would be back competing for the biggest prizes but has admitted it would be an “amazing achievement” to secure more Twickenham success.

The StoneX Stadium club are back in the Gallagher Premiership final, 12 months after a two-legged victory over Ealing earned promotion from the second tier.

Sarries’ relegation to the Championship in 2020 was expected to be the end of an era for the north London club, who had won five league titles and three European crowns during a glittering decade of success before being shamed by the salary cap scandal.

However, for England international Itoje it was a matter of when, not if they would return to the home of English rugby to battle for honours again.

“I felt Saracens was the best place for me to continue to grow as a rugby player and as a person and I still felt certain towards it being an environment where I could achieve all my goals,” the lock said.

Twickenham getting ready

14:31 , Luke Baker

Only 30 mins until kick-off and it promises to be a raucous atmosphere at Twickenham today. Harlequins’ victory in last year’s Premiership Final was only in front of 10,000 fans, so it’s great to have a full crowd again

The atmosphere is building outside Twickenham... 🗣



14:29 , Luke Baker

World Cup winner Vincent Koch believes the “bad words” aimed at Saracens helped underpin their recovery from relegation to contesting another Gallagher Premiership title.

Saracens will secure the Premiership crown for a sixth time in 12 seasons if they topple Leicester at Twickenham today

It is barely 15 months since they were beaten by Cornish Pirates after being demoted to the Championship following repeated salary cap breaches.

South Africa international Koch started that game at the Mennaye Field in Penzance and he has been a key part of Saracens’ rapid renaissance under rugby director Mark McCall.

14:23 , Luke Baker

Freddie Burns says that a Gallagher Premiership title triumph would “mean the world” to him as his 13th season of professional rugby heads towards a Twickenham finale.

The 32-year-old returns to a ground where he marked his Test debut by helping England beat New Zealand in 2012.

Now in his second spell with Leicester, Burns has also featured for Gloucester, Bath and Japanese club Toyota Jido Shokki during a much-travelled career.

Burns’ versatility as a fly-half and full-back has proved invaluable for Tigers boss Steve Borthwick this season.

And he is set to continue that key bench role on Saturday when Leicester’s first Premiership final appearance for nine years sees them tackling fellow English heavyweights Saracens.

Biggest game of my life, says Ellis Gange

14:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has described today’s Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens as the biggest game of his career.

Genge, who has won 36 England caps and been part of a World Cup squad, will make his Tigers farewell at Twickenham.

The 27-year-old Bristolian says he is “at peace” with his decision, which was announced six months ago, to join his hometown club later this summer.

And whatever happens this weekend, he will leave a club that he has helped revitalise from relegation candidates to title contenders in just two years.

Leicester finished 11th in the Premiership for two successive seasons - 2019 and 2020 - and won just 13 of their 44 league games over that period.

But they are now chasing league silverware again, nine years after their last Twickenham triumph.

“It has been a lot of hard work and a lot of good people putting a lot of time in away from the scenes, outside working hours, to get us where we are,” Genge said.

“I made a pact a long time ago that I would never leave Tigers if they were in a dark hole.

“I had all sorts of offers in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to go elsewhere when we were bottom of the pile, and I said I wanted to stick it out and see brighter days.

“So, I can hopefully leave on Saturday with my head held high.

“I want to be with my family. I just want to be accessible for my family. I am at peace with it (his move to Bristol).

“I’ve still got my stuff in the changing rooms. I haven’t packed up, I still live up here, and I’ve got the biggest game of my career on Saturday, and I will wait until after that for thinking about that stuff.”

Ellis Genge (centre) in Premiership action for Leicester this season (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Mako Vunipola hails brother Billy ahead of final

14:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mako Vunipola has hailed the “massive” influence of his brother and fellow England international Billy on Saracens this season.

Mako was named in an England training squad last month, but number eight Billy continues to be overlooked by Red Rose boss Eddie Jones.

They have 128 caps between them, yet neither player has featured for their country since the final game of last year’s Six Nations.

Both will be in the shop window on Saturday, though, when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership final opponents Leicester 48 hours before Jones announces his squad for three Tests against Australia next month.

“The key for us is to make sure we focus on the present, what is in front of us in terms of playing well for Saracens, which I feel he has done, and that is all he can do,” Mako said.

“As rugby players, we are emotional, we want to be playing, we still want to be playing for England. To do that hasn’t changed,

“We’ve still got to play well for our club and do our job, and then you go from there, really. Those decisions (selection) aren’t in our hands.

“I am a bit biased, obviously, but for us this year he has been massive, just giving us that go-forward that we need.

“Whenever there is a need for us to get a kick up the backside, he is there most of the time to do it.”

Brothers Mako Vunipola (left) and Billy Vunipola with the Heineken Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

13:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester Tigers and Saracens will contest the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday in a heavyweight collision between two English rugby giants.

Tigers have won the title eight times but their last triumph was nine years ago, while Saracens are chasing a sixth crown after returning to the Premiership this season.

Here we assess some key talking points heading into the game.

Harry Latham-Coyle’s match preview

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Neither man is particularly fond of undue nostalgic recollection but as Leicester’s Steve Borthwick and Saracens’ Mark McCall engage in pre-match pleasantries at Twickenham on Saturday, there may just be a shared smile at the memory of the last Premiership final meeting between these two sides. Now in opposition, McCall and Borthwick then basked in triumph as coach and captain, having guided Saracens to the first of the five domestic crowns that now crowd the cabinet at their north London home.

It is 11 years since that encounter, the second of two consecutive showpiece deciders that offered the first inklings of a changing of the Premiership dynastic guard as Leicester’s empire began to fall and Saracens developed into the side of ruthless winners that would define the next era of English club rugby.

How the mighty fell.

The teams

13:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester XV: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Martin, Youngs, Burns, Scott.

Saracens XV: Goode; Malins, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Isiekwe, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Clarey, Wray, Christie, Van Zyl, Taylor, Lozowski.

13:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Dan Cole can recall a time when it was “automatic” for Leicester Tigers to reach the Gallagher Premiership play-offs and final.

But the fact their last Twickenham appearance in English rugby’s showpiece domestic occasion was nine years ago has brought a level of appreciation to today’s final against Saracens.

13:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Owen Farrell has spoken of his admiration for Mark McCall and insisted the consistency of “the boss” alongside his coaching team is the reason Saracens are attempting to become English champions for a sixth time in 11 years.

The StoneX Stadium side face Leicester Tigers at Twickenham on Saturday looking to end their first season back in the Gallagher Premiership with more silverware.

Relegation two years ago for repeated breaches of salary cap regulations was meant to be the end of a trophy-laden era for Sarries, who have won five league titles and three European crowns since McCall was appointed director of rugby back in 2011.

Instead, the experienced Northern Irishman managed to keep the squad together – despite dropping into the Championship – and is now on the brink of a further prize at the home of English rugby.

Leicester vs Saracens – Rugby Premiership final

13:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester Tigers take on Saracens as the two most decorated sides in English rugby union this century go head to head at Twickenham to be crowned Premiership champions.