Leicester vs Norwich LIVE: Championship latest goals and updates as Stephy Mavididi scores

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

The Foxes have been at or near the top all season but dropped out the top two recently - while Norwich have pushed themselves into the top six and they harbour real play-off ambitions now. Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below and get the latest football odds and tips here.

Leicester vs Norwich LIVE: Championship updates

KO 12:30pm on Easter Monday

Goal - Mavididi finishes into bottom corner to complete turnaround (Leicester 2-1 Norwich, 61 mins)

Goal - Dewsbury-Hall levels for Leicester with header (Leicester 1-1 Norwich, 33 mins)

Goal - Sara scores at the near post from well-worked corner (Leicester 0-1 Norwich, 20 mins)

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Ricardo, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi; Daka

Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Sorensen, Gibson, McCallum; Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent

Leicester City FC 2 - 1 Norwich City FC

14:02

14:02

Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.

14:02

14:02

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

13:58

13:58

Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

13:57

13:57

Foul by Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).

13:57

13:57

Substitution, Norwich City. Liam Gibbs replaces Marcelino Núñez.

13:57

13:57

Substitution, Norwich City. Christian Fassnacht replaces Ashley Barnes.

13:57

13:57

Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13:55

13:55

Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).

13:54

13:54

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

13:53

13:53

Offside, Norwich City. Josh Sargent is caught offside.

GOAL! LEICESTER 2-1 Norwich (Stephy Mavididi, 61 minutes)

13:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Curled into the corner! Leicester go in front!

Norwich run into bother attempting to play out from the bat, Ben Gibson’s forward pass cut out. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall runs aground on the edge of the box but Mavididi does not, a lovely little bit of skill taking him past a defender and opening an angle to plant a low finish into the far corner to the left of Angus Gunn. As things stand, Leicester are moving back to the top of the table.

13:48

13:48

Wout Faes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13:48

13:48

Attempt blocked. Callum Doyle (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu.

13:46

13:46

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

13:43

13:43

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

13:41

13:41

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marcelino Núñez.

13:39

13:39

Attempt saved. Callum Doyle (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.

13:38

13:38

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Angus Gunn.

13:38

13:38

Attempt saved. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.

13:36

13:36

Offside, Leicester City. Abdul Fatawu is caught offside.

13:35

13:35

Second Half begins Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1.

13:20

13:20

First Half ends, Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1.

13:19

13:19

Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13:18

13:18

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

13:17

13:17

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

13:17

13:17

Attempt missed. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a corner.

13:15

13:15

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.

13:15

13:15

Attempt blocked. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13:14

13:14

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sam McCallum.

13:12

13:12

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

13:10

13:10

Attempt saved. Harry Winks (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.

13:08

13:08

Offside, Norwich City. Josh Sargent is caught offside.

13:08

13:08

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

13:07

13:07

Shane Duffy (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13:07

13:07

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

GOAL! LEICESTER 1-1 Norwich (Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, 33 minutes)

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leicester level! A first goal in 11 games for Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, continuing his fine season.

It’s all about the delivery from Wilfred Ndidi. The midfielder picks up the ball on the right and swings in a delightful floated cross, allowing Stephy Mavididi to nod back to Dewsbury-Hall, who converts from close range. It’s 1-1!

13:04

13:04

Offside, Leicester City. Abdul Fatawu is caught offside.

13:00

13:00

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13:00

13:00

Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

12:59

12:59

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.

12:56

12:56

Attempt missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu with a cross.

12:55

12:55

Offside, Norwich City. Jack Stacey is caught offside.

12:54

12:54

Attempt saved. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Sargent.

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 NORWICH (Gabriel Sara, 20 minutes)

12:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clever corner routine! Gabriel Sara prods home at the near post!Norwich go in front with their first attempt on goal. The set-piece is swept in low by Marcelino Núñez, with Ben Gibson cannily easing Kieran Dewsbury-Hall out of the way at the near post. That opens up space for Sara’s surge to the front stick, and the Brazilian pokes it in!

12:50

12:50

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Wout Faes.

12:49

12:49

Borja Sainz (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:49

12:49

Foul by Wout Faes (Leicester City).

12:49

12:49

Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following a corner.

12:49

12:49

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

12:49

12:49

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Angus Gunn.

12:45

12:45

Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

12:44

12:44

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12:43

12:43

Foul by Wout Faes (Leicester City).

12:43

12:43

Substitution, Norwich City. Shane Duffy replaces Jacob Sørensen because of an injury.

12:43

12:43

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:43

12:43

Delay in match because of an injury Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City).

12:40

12:40

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12:39

12:39

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

12:37

12:37

Offside, Leicester City. Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.

12:36

12:36

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gabriel Sara.

12:35

12:35

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:35

12:35

Delay in match because of an injury Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).

12:31

12:31

First Half begins.

Leicester vs Norwich LIVE

12:25 , Karl Matchett

A win for the visitors today would send them level on points with West Brom in fifth, ahead of the Baggies’ home match with Watford today. But the Canaries are much stronger at home than away - they’ve only taken five victories on the road so far this term. One did come at Stoke last time out, however.

Leicester have won only one of their last six to slip outside the automatic promotion spots and down to third, but it’s still tight at the top and three points here will see them back into first.

Later, Ipswich are home to Southampton, while the late kick-off sees Leeds host Hull.

The contradiction at the heart of Leicester’s case with the Premier League

12:20 , Karl Matchett

Leicester City already held a unique status with both the Premier League and the EFL. Now they may have another. The only club to win each of English football’s top three divisions in the 21st century – champions of League One; Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal may never sing that – then announced plans to take legal action against both the Premier League and the EFL.

The feelgood success story has become an emblematic failure in an age of suddenly greater regulation and a dramatic recourse to the lawyers. Attention has shifted from Jamie Vardy’s predilection for vodka and Red Bulls to Nick De Marco KC’s capacity to win court cases. Leicester were the 5000-1 shots who won the title. They presumably think the odds are slightly better when they take on the governing bodies.

There may be a contradiction in their case. Trying to argue they are not subject to the Premier League’s jurisdiction presumably brings them into the EFL’s remit. One way or another, the accusation is that Leicester have failed Financial Fair Play; in one division or another, this season or next, it should bring a points deduction. Which, in turn, either further imperils their chances of promotion or gives them an added obstacle to stay up next season.

Richard Jolly on the Foxes and their FFP woes:

The contradiction at the heart of Leicester’s Premier League case

Willie Kirk sacked as Leicester boss after investigation into alleged player relationship

12:15 , Karl Matchett

Leicester have sacked manager Willie Kirk following an investigation into an alleged relationship with a player.

The Women’s Super League club said Kirk, 45, had “breached the team’s code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable”.

Kirk was suspended by Leicester earlier this month, with the club announcing that he was “assisting with an internal process”.

The Scot who was appointed manager in 2022, has not been on the touchline for the past three games while the club investigated a complaint about the alleged relationship between Kirk and a player.

More details:

Willie Kirk sacked by Leicester after investigation into alleged player relationship

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

12:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Time is running out for England players to impress manager Gareth Southgate and win a place in his 23-player squad for Euro 2024.

England play Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C when they begin their quest to win the tournament in Germany this summer.

Southgate’s side topped their qualifying group without defeat and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Germany on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of attacking duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham this season.

But there are now just a few weeks of club football before the manager decides on his provisional squad on 21 May, and there remains fierce competition for places.

Here is a closer look at who is heading to the Euros, and who might miss out.

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has work to do?

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures - Liverpool, Man City or Arsenal?

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It could be a thrilling end to the season in English football’s top two divisions, with the Premier League heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as we enter the final two months of the campaign. Jamie Braidwood assesses which side has the smoothest run-in.

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures in the run-in?

Leicester vs Norwich team news

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Vardy is dropped to the bench by Leicester, with Patson Daka brought into the front three. Ricardo returns to skipper the side at right back.

Leicester XI: Mads Hermansen; Ricardo, Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, Callum Doyle; Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Abdul Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi; Patson Daka.

Norwich, winners against Plymouth on Friday, are unchanged for a third successive game.

Norwich XI: Angus Gunn; Jack Stacey, Jacob Sorensen, Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum; Marcelino Nunez, Kenny McLean; Gabriel Sara, Ashley Barnes, Borja Sainz; Josh Sargent.

12:00

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leicester vs Norwich - Enzo Maresca confident his side can handle the pressure

11:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Defeat to Bristol City on Friday further threw Leicester’s promotion bid off the rails, Enzo Maresca’s side having let a position of real strength slip. They start a busy Easter Monday third in the Championship table, two points back from Ipswich with Leeds now occupying the second promotion spot, but Maresca has urged the club’s fans to keep backing their side.

“The only thing I said (to the players) is that we are not happy with the defeat because we are never happy with them,” Maresca said after the defeat at Ashton Gate.

“The reaction from them (the fans) is quite normal, you can understand that. Especially in this moment, we need them until the end. They have been brilliant. If they are nervous, the team can feel that and it’s not good for the players.

“We’re in the last eight games and every one is important. The pressure builds when you are at the end of the season and especially in this moment for us, when we drop points and then the table is so close, the pressure can grow a little bit, but it’s also normal.”

Leicester City vs Norwich City

11:30

