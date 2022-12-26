Leicester vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with James Maddison and Callum Wilson out
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.
Leicester midfielder James Maddison was not fit for the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle. Maddison is still carrying the knee issue which hampered him during England’s World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Newcastle were unable to call on Callum Wilson due to illness.
Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka.
Subs: Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Iversen
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton.
Subs: Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson.
