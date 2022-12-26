Leicester vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with James Maddison and Callum Wilson out

A general view of the King Power Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison was not fit for the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle. Maddison is still carrying the knee issue which hampered him during England’s World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Newcastle were unable to call on Callum Wilson due to illness.

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Iversen

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton.

Subs: Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leicester City vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League updates

James Maddison misses out for Leicester

Callum Wilson unavailable for Newcastle

Leicester City FC - Newcastle United FC

Leicester City vs Newcastle United

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.