Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League match

Karl Matchett
·2 min read

Manchester United will look to continue their recent resurgence when they head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils are boosted by having recruited winger Antony earlier in the week, though he won’t be in the squad for this fixture, meaning Erik ten Hag will likely stick with mostly the same team which has won back-to-back Premier League games.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are desperately hoping to kickstart their own campaign after sinking to the bottom of the league table, having claimed just one point from their opening four matches.

With no new senior signings other than a backup goalkeeper, it’s already looking like a difficult campaign for Brendan Rodgers and they’ll need a big performance here to buck the recent trends of both teams.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Leicester vs Man United?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 1 September at the KP Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Leicester are without full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand but should be otherwise near full strength. James Maddison missed the weekend game so remains a doubt.

Manchester United cannot yet play new signing Antony, while forward Anthony Martial is potentially back in the squad after a knock. Victor Lindelof is the only senior player definitely out injured. Casemiro will be hoping for a full debut and Cristiano Ronaldo could come into the side with games set to come quickly from this point onward.

Predicted line-ups

LEI - Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Vardy, Barnes

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Odds

Leicester 12/5

Draw 29/10

United 15/13

Prediction

More pain ahead for Rodgers with United stepping into an improved groove of sorts. There’s still work to be done but the Foxes look so lightweight at the back and short of ideas in attack so far this term. Leiceter 1-2 Man United.

