Leicester vs Manchester City: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Manchester City this lunchtime head to Leicester looking to return to the top of the Premier League potentially without the services of Erling Haaland.

The striker, who has 17 goals in 11 league games this season, limped off against Borussia Dortmund in midweek and is now in a race to be fit for the King Power trip.

With Arsenal playing on Sunday, and having dropped points last weekend, City could finish the weekend top of the pile, though first they must beat a Leicester side enduring a torrid season.

Brendan Rodgers has long been touted as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola at Man City, but now finds himself in danger of being sacked with the Foxes just two points above the relegation zone.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leicester vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, October 29, 2022.

King Power Stadium will host the match.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Leicester vs Manchester City

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT website and app.

Leicester vs Manchester City team news

Wilfred Ndidi was back in training for Leicester this week, but the Saturday lunchtime kick-off will likely come too soon. Jonny Evans will likely miss out, along with Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira.

Jamie Vardy will be pushing for a start after scoring last time out, though Patson Daka has been preferred of late.

Haaland remains a doubt for the game and will be assessed after training on Friday to see if he can play any part against Leicester.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will not return to action before Gareth Southgate names his England squad on November 10 but Guardiola believes both players can still make it to the World Cup.

(REUTERS)

Leicester vs Manchester City prediction

Leicester have improved of late, but the bar wasn't exactly high, while Manchester City are perhaps wobbling slightly and have not scored away from home in three games.

Story continues

I can't see Leicester keeping this City team out, even if Erling Haaland is absent.

City to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leicester wins: 32

Draw: 29

Man City wins: 64