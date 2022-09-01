Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Ronaldo and Casemiro on the bench

Leicester City host Manchester United tonight as the midweek Premier League action continues on transfer deadline day. Brendan Rodgers’ men need to kickstart their season after three defeats from their opening four games left them bottom of the Premier League table with just one point.

They’ll miss the defensive capabilities of Wesley Fofana who has joined Chelsea for £70m but the Foxes have been given a deadline day boost with the signing of Wout Faes for £15m from Reims. The 24-year-old defender won’t feature in tonight’s game but could provide some much-needed security for Leicester’s failing back line later in the season.

Tonight’s opponents have also confirmed a new signing of their own today as Antony completes his £85.4m move to Old Trafford from Ajax. Erik ten Hag will be hoping Antony’s arrival can aid United’s recent resurgence following victories over Liverpool and Southampton, but the forward won’t play a part this evening. As such the Red Devils are expected to stick with mostly the same team that ensured those wins as they strive for a return to prominence with a third top-flight win on the bounce.

Leicester XI: Ward, Justin, Evans, Ndidi, Thomas; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare; Maddison; Vardy, Barnes

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Elanga

19:45 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo could make three consecutive substitute appearances for the first time since a run of four in his first spell at United in December 2005.

David Beckham criticised after appearing in promotional video for Qatar Tourism

19:40 , Michael Jones

David Beckham has been criticised for appearing in a promotional video for Qatar Tourism.

Beckham is an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November, in a deal reported to be worth £10-15m per year to the former England captain.

His relationship with Qatar has been questioned by Amnesty International. Thousands of migrant workers have died over the past decade since Qatar was awarded the tournament, and the country has come under scrutiny for other human rights abuses including restricting the freedoms of women and gay people.

David Beckham criticised after appearing in promotional video for Qatar Tourism

19:35 , Michael Jones

Jamie Vardy’s next league goal will be his 100th after turning the age of 30.

19:30 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has scored six league goals against Leicester, including three in his last four appearances at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers only wants early Premier League transfer deadline if European divisions follow suit

19:25 , Michael Jones

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers would back another move to close the transfer window early, only if other countries follow suit.

It shuts on Thursday, the day Leicester host Manchester United, with the Foxes’ season having been disrupted by Wesley Fofana’s protracted transfer to Chelsea, which was completed on Wednesday.

Fofana failed to turn up for training this month, and was dropped for the 2-1 defeat to Southampton, while Wolves defender Willy Boly went AWOL ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle despite being named in the squad.

Clubs previously voted to close the window before the season started in 2019 but the Covid pandemic has impacted plans since.

Rodgers only wants early transfer deadline if European divisions follow suit

‘Luck wasn’t on our side’ says Daka

19:20 , Michael Jones

Leicester forward Patson Daka spoke about the defeat to Chelsea and says that luck wasn’t on the side of the Foxes.

“Luck just wasn’t on our side to be honest,” said Daka. “We created some chances in that game. We just didn’t get the goals that we wanted. Sometimes it’s like that and it doesn’t go the way you want it to go at times.

“We can take a lot of positives from that game – the way we finished the second half was really, really good and we gave everything. It’s something we can build on into the next game.”

19:15 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers could lose four consecutive league games for just the second time in his managerial career, equalling his run at Swansea in 2012.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ten Hag on new signing Antony

19:10 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag was asked about Manchester United’s new signing Antony, why the club splashed the cash on him and how he fits into the team and the squad.

“Offence and offensive departments still we need to strengthen that squad, our squad because we have many games to cover.” said Ten Hag,

“From now on we go in three games a week, every third or fourth day. As you know especially from offensive players they are quicker [to] fatigue because they have to run more, they have high intensity.

“We expect that from them in our way of play. So we need numbers there but not only numbers. We don’t need only quantity, we need quality.”

Leicester vs Man Utd team changes

19:05 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers makes three changes to the Leicester team that lost to Chelsea last time out as Luke Thomas and Wilfred Ndidi come in to replace Timothy Castagne and Daniel Amartey.

James Maddison also returns with Dennis Praet dropping to the bench. Youri Tielemans starts despite rumours about a possible move away from the club.

Erik ten Hag names an unchanged team once again. Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro are on the bench.

19:01 , Michael Jones

Leicester XI: Ward, Thomas, Ndidi, Evans, Justin, Soumare, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy

Our XI to take on Man Utd 📝 🔵#LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/O5Q55zWIij — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 1, 2022

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

18:56 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the subject of frenzied speculation as the summer transfer window enters its final day.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played down suggestions that the 37-year-old Portugal skipper could leave the club for a second time having been linked with Napoli and former side Sporting this summer.

The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing £80.6million with a further £4.2million in add-ons has sparked suggestions Ronaldo, who has started only one game so far this season, may be allowed to go.

However, asked about his future, Ten Hag said: “We need numbers there, we need not just quantity, but quality.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd future set to headline frantic transfer deadline day

18:51 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are looking to win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since last September. If they win tonight the Red Devils could also win three successive league games for the first time since December.

Ten Hag on keeping United’s winning run going

18:46 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are on the hunt for a third victory in a row and Erik ten Hag wants to keep the momentum going, emphasising the need to win every game.

“It’s quite clear, of course, we have to win every game.” said the Red Devils boss,

“You go from game to game and, of course, we also want to develop a process and keep improving that process. But you have to win your games so we have to keep going.

“We want to compete with the best clubs and we want to win every game so you need a good squad.

“A squad that also has competition in but also during the season you have injuries, suspensions and loss of form so then you need substitutes to fill in the role. You need quality and I think now we have a squad which has the quality.”

Leicester looking forward says Daka

18:40 , Michael Jones

Leicester City striker Patson Daka says the team are looking forward and have put their terrible results from the start of the season behind them.

“It’s been not the start we hoped for or wanted,” the Zambia international told LCFC TV. “It’s been a time where, every day, we’re getting better, developing, getting closer to what we want to achieve. I think, sometimes in life, it doesn’t go to plan, but how you react is what is more important.

“Every day’s another chance for us to make a better reaction. It’s been a disappointing start, but it has passed. We have to look forward and make, now, a better start for us this season.”

Early team news for Leicester vs Man Utd

18:35 , Michael Jones

Leicester City could welcome back James Maddison who missed Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a hamstring issue but Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira remain long-term absentees.

Manchester United’s new signing Anthony wasn’t registered in time to be available to feature in tonight’s game and Anthony Martial remains out with an Achilles injury.

Victor Lindelof has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked though he could make the bench.

18:30 , Michael Jones

Leicester have failed to win any of their opening four games of a Premier League season for the first time since 2003/04 when they were relegated.

The Foxes could equal their longest run of five games without a win from the start of a Premier League campaign, last doing so in 1994.

Manchester United complete signing of Newcastle goalkeeper on loan

18:24 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have completed the signing of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joins to provide cover for first-choice David de Gea following the exit of Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest.

United have paid a £2million loan fee for Czech Republic international and have a £6m obligation to buy should he start a specific number of Premier League games.

Dubravka is expected to be the sixth and final signing of Erik ten Hag’s summer rebuild at Old Trafford.

Manchester United complete loan signing of Martin Dubravka

Manchester United recent results

18:18 , Michael Jones

Man Utd’s season started off in shocking fashion. They slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton in their opening fixture before things got worse against Brentford.

The Bees scored four goals in 20 minutes to sink the hearts of all the United fans and get the Erik ten Hag era off to the worst possible start.

However, Ten Hag dropped Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for the match against Liverpool and the Red Devils impressed in a dominant 2-1 win.

The boss stuck with the centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane for United’s game versus Southampton and they were rewarded once more with Bruno Fernandes netting the only goal of the game.

That’s two wins in a row for Man Utd, can they make it three against Leicester tonight?

18:12 , Michael Jones

Leicester are unbeaten in their last five matches against Manchester United in all competitions with three wins and two draws which will give them hope tonight after a shocking start to the season.

However, United have scored in each of their previous 26 Premier League meetings with the Foxes.

18:06 , Michael Jones

Leicester City hit rock bottom last time our in the top-flight when they travelled to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

Conor Gallagher got himself sent off inside 28 minutes for the home side after collecting two yellow cards which opened the door for Leicester to control the game against 10-men.

That didn’t happen, Raheem Sterling scored twice - his first two goals for Chelsea - and despite a consolation from Harvey Barnes the Foxes could push the issue and slumped to defeat.

It was their third in a row - after losses to Arsenal and Southampton - which leaves them bottom of the table. They’ve collected just one point from their opening four matches thanks to a 2-2 draw with Brentford and look in terrible touch.

Can they get something against Manchester United tonight?

Chelsea complete £75m Wesley Fofana signing on seven-year deal from Leicester

18:00 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Wesley Fofana on a seven-year deal from Leicester set to cost up to £75m.

The 21-year-old French centre back, described as “one of Europe’s most exciting talents” by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, will move for a guaranteed fee of £70m with Leicester holding out for a further £5m in add-ons.

Fofana has been absent from Leicester’s last two Premier League matches as he attempted to force through the move, after the Foxes turned down Chelsea’s initial approaches.

The transfer has been completed ahead of Chelsea’s fixture against West Ham on Saturday and Fofana is in line to make his debut after training with his new team-mates on Wedensday.

Chelsea complete £75m Wesley Fofana signing on seven-year deal from Leicester

Manchester United complete €100m signing of Ajax winger Antony

17:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have completed the €100m (£85.5m) signing of Antony from Ajax.

The 22-year-old winger has signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of a further year.

Antony becomes the second-most expensive signing in United’s history after the £89.6m arrival of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

United are set to pay a guaranteed €95m (£81.3m) to Ajax, with an additional €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons.

The Brazil international is reunited with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who he had played under since joining from Sao Paolo in 2020.

Manchester United complete €100m signing of Antony

17:22 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Leicester City versus Manchester United in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to kickstart their season after picking up just one point from their opening four games. That was a 2-2 draw with Brentford on the opening weekend but the Foxes have lost three games on the bounce since including a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last time out when the Blues were down to 10-men.

Manchester United meanwhile are hoping to make it three wins in a row after victories against Liverpool and Southampton. Things seem to be clicking into place for Erik ten Hag’s side as they bouced-back from gruelling early season losses to Brighton and Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to travel with the squad despite reportedly wanting to move away from Old Trafford this summer but it seems the 37-year-old is set to remain a Red Devil until January at the earliest.

Which way will this one go tonight? Leicester sit bottom of the table but the jury is still out as to whether Man Utd have turned a corner in form. Can Rodgers’ team earn their first win of the season?