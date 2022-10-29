Leicester vs Man City Premier League latest score and goal updates after Erling Haaland ruled out today - live

Jack Rathborn
·11 min read
Manchester City will move back to the top of the Premier League table if they collect all three points away at Leicester in today’s early kick off. Pep Guardiola’s men are two points behind current leaders Arsenal who take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday. City returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton before Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season away at Southampton.

They take on a Leicester team who are going through a resurgence after an awful start to the season. Brendan Rodgers was unable to make any meaningful transfers during the summer which was a factor in why the Foxes lost six of their first seven league games. However, they are unbeaten in three matches and have recorded consecutive wins for the first time this season to move them out of the relegation zone. Leicester have scored six and conceded none in their last two games and will face Man City with their confidence at a season long high.

That confidence may be well founded as Guardiola is may be unable to call on his goal scoring machine, Erling Haaland, who was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund during the week with the Man City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.

Follow the action as Leicester host Manchester City:

Leicester vs Man City

  • Man City will go top of Premier League with a win

  • Leicester unbeaten in three games and out of relegation zone

  • Leicester vs Man City official lineups - Erling Haaland out injured

  • Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish start, Phil Foden on bench

  • 49’ GOAL! De Bruyne with a thumping free-kick in off the woodwork, 0-1

Leicester City FC 0 - 1 Manchester City FC

Leicester 0-1 Man City

13:41 , Jack Rathborn

What a hit from Tielemans and what a save from Ederson!

A corner floated to the edge of the area and the Belgian whacks it clean.

It’s central but hit so hard and dips viciously underneath the bar but Ederson gets a flick to push it onto the bar.

So close for Leicester!

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Man City (De Bruyne)

13:36 , Jack Rathborn

What a goal this is, De Bruyne with a stunning free-kick!

It was hit like an arrow and Ward is not even close to it.

It cannons off the woodwork, postage stamp placement and hits the back of the net.

The away supporters go ballistic!

Leicester 0-0 Man City

13:33 , Jack Rathborn

A rocket from Rodri!!

Silva picks up the ball and keeps the move alive, finding Rodri on the edge of the area.

It’s a crisp, half-volley that zips past the far post. Ward can only watch and pray. So close to the perfect start to the second half for City.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

13:27 , Jack Rathborn

What can City do to change this then?

Grealish too predictable perhaps? Silva at least goes to the byline occasionally, while Cancelo won’t overlap too often, which is closing a decent-sized chunk of the pitch off for City to attack and expose Leicester.

So far Soyuncu has enjoyed a comfortable return to the side with City unable to test him in the middle.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

13:17 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester 0-0 Man City

13:15 , Jack Rathborn

City in behind and Bernarndo lofts it to the back post where Cancelo is unmarked.

His volleyed cutback is cut out for a corner.

Then Ward with a monster catch at the corner to relieve the pressure for the Foxes.

Stoppage time now and the hosts will be relieved to take a breather soon.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

13:10 , Jack Rathborn

Stormzy in attendance at Leicester today, an invite from Maddison it seems...

We have seven minutes remaining in the half.

City on the counter and Grealish leads it down the left, feeding De Bruyne on the overlap.

But Leicester block the cross and concede the corner. Rodgers will be pleased with how they’ve defended, not to much their threat in attack.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

13:04 , Jack Rathborn

Patience from Leicester in this back five shape is working.

City probing but the latest move ends with De Bruyne’s chipped inswinging cross gathered comfortably by Ward.

Grealish wants a penalty!

Slipped in down the left, he trips inside the box but Dewsbury-Hall gets a flick of the ball and the VAR checks quickly before the corner is taken.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

13:01 , Jack Rathborn

A sloppy game: Dewsbury-Hall gifts Rodri the ball 30 yards out, but the Spaniard then coughs up possession within seconds.

Barnes suddenly turning Stones in circles but he can’t pull the trigger. Stones looks the target for Rodgers’ side today, he’s being isolated and struggling to cope when backing up.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:59 , Jack Rathborn

Maddison leading a counter and looks to find Vardy, but he can’t sort his feet out.

It deflects back into the path of Maddison, who gets a second bite, but instead of moving it wide to Barnes who is free, another through ball to Vardy is cut out.

Leicester growing in confidence suddenly.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:54 , Jack Rathborn

Good stop by Ederson!

Leicester back in this and Barnes squeezes a shot by Stones on the outside.

The Brazilian down low and puts it out for a corner.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

Ward again! Another good stop, concentrating on the flight of the ball to kick it clear.

It’s magic from De Bruyne who jumps high and clips the ball back to Bernardo Silva.

Silva hammers the ball after it bounces up, striking it beautifully and fizzing it low through several bodies inside the area from a tight angle.

De Bruyne then floats a cross in and Rodri’s header is over.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:47 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:46 , Jack Rathborn

Offside flag up but City in behind thanks to a gorgeous De Bruyne ball.

Alvarez is in, a tight angle and Ward stands tall to make the stop. A warning for the Foxes.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:43 , Jack Rathborn

Nice stop by Ward!

Whipped in by De Bruyne and Rodri redirects the ball and uses the pace on it.

Ward off balance, but tips it over. City piling on the pressure now.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:40 , Jack Rathborn

A great run by Gundogan in behind and he escapes Faes.

The ball isn’t good enough to hand him a proper chance, but a nice headed flick at least gives Ward a job to readjust.

Justin coping well one on one with Bernardo too, a good block on the outside as the Portuguese looked to cross into the area, corner City.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

City now into a rhythm.

Grealish with the ball out wide and the England star is linking up nicely with Cancelo.

Leicester able to force Rodri to switch out to the right flank though. Excellent discipline from Rodgers’ men so far.

Leicester 0-0 Man City

12:35 , Jack Rathborn

Justin getting forward early for the Foxes.

And it’s a fine run to the byline, but he can’t sort his feet out and the pressure from Stones is enough to see the ball bounce back off the Leicester defender for a goal kick.

Leicester vs Man City warm-ups

12:24 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester vs Man City odds

12:23 , Jack Rathborn

Odds

Leicester: 7/1

Draw: 17/4

Manchester City: 1/4

Pep Guardiola on Julian Alvarez

12:21 , Jack Rathborn

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Julian Alvarez: “Normally, if Erling is not ready, Julian is the first option, definitely,” said Guardiola. “We can play with a false nine but I think it’s not going to happen.

“If Erling is not available, not only tomorrow but for the future, Julian is first option.”

“Play 90 minutes every game and he will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals.”

Brendan Rodgers on facing Man City

11:44 , Jack Rathborn

Rodgers: "It's not where you want to be, but performance-wise, it's been much better, a better resilience. We've played well, but we haven't defended well enough and obviously we need to do that today.

"The patience is important, it's early in the season, stay calm, they've been amazing, I know the qualities, the summer was difficult and overpilled into the season. We know we can score goals. We felt we weren't playing too bad, playing well for 60-70 minutes then give away poor goals.

“When you play Man City, they stretch your back line, how they work it, if you play four, they put five on your back line, if you play five, they put six on your back line. When we've played well against them the back five has worked well. Whatever structure you play they'll have a large spell of possession."

‘I had a marvellous time’: Claudio Bravo defends error-strewn Manchester City spell

11:40 , Jack Rathborn

Claudio Bravo has said that he had a “marvellous time” at Manchester City, claiming his spell at the club to be “successful in every sense”.

The Chilean was a statement signing from Barcelona by Pep Guardiola during the manager’s first summer at the club in 2016, immediately displacing established first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart as Guardiola sought to evolve his side’s style of play.

But Bravo endured a tough start to life in England, culpable for a Manchester United goal in a 2-1 derby win on debut, and sent off for handling the ball outside of his area in a Champions League meeting with his former club a month later.

‘I had a marvellous time’: Claudio Bravo defends error-strewn Man City spell

Leicester vs Man City official lineups - Erling Haaland out injured

11:34 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Faes, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Thomas, Ndidi, Mendy Albrighton, Praet, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Ake, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Jurgen Klopp unsure whether he should have been banned for Man City actions

11:25 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he does not know if he should have been given a touchline ban for his behaviour during the victory over Manchester City earlier this month.

Klopp was red-carded late on in the 1-0 win at Anfield on October 16 after directing angry protests at referee Anthony Taylor and his assistant over no foul being given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva.

On Thursday the Football Association announced the German, having accepted his behaviour was “improper”, had been handed a £30,000 fine over the incident by an independent panel, but he avoided a touchline ban.

Jurgen Klopp unsure whether he should have been banned for Man City actions

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips backed to be fit for England’s World Cup squad

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will not return to action for Manchester City before Gareth Southgate names his England squad on 10 November but Pep Guardiola believes both players can still make it to the World Cup.

Guardiola has an injury concern of his own over star striker Erling Haaland ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester but Friday’s press conference was dominated by talk over the chances of Walker and Phillips travelling to Qatar ahead of England’s opening World Cup fixture against Iran on 21 November.

Walker underwent groin surgery at the start of the month while Phillips, the £42million summer signing from Leeds, had a shoulder operation in September, having only played a total of 14 competitive minutes for City across three substitute appearances since arriving.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips backed to be fit for England’s World Cup squad

Leicester vs Man City team news

11:15 , Jack Rathborn

Did you include Erling Haaland in your fantasy line-up this week?

Did you dare captain him?

One of the most anticipated starting line-ups is poised to be released in the next 15 minutes.

Erling Haaland injury: Will Manchester City striker play against Leicester?

10:33 , Jack Rathborn

Erling Haaland is “feeling better” after being substituted in midweek for Manchester City but Pep Guardiola does not yet know if he will be ready to face Leicester City in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Haaland was brought off at half time during City’s goalless Champions League draw at the home of his former club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, with Guardiola later revealing that he was suffering with several fitness issues.

Guardiola said that the 22-year-old was not only tired but also suffering from a bout of flu and an injury to his foot, which all led to him being repaced at Signal Iduna Park.

