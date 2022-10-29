Leicester vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City will look to return to the top of the Premier League table today when they visit Leicester.

Pep Guardiola’s side returned to winning ways in the Premier League last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton, with leaders Arsenal then dropping points for only the second time this season away at Southampton.

It means City can go top ahead of Arsenal’s home fixture against Nottingham Forest as they travel to a Leicester side who have won two games in a row to ease any relegation worries.

City were held to a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday - the third match in a row in which Guardiola’s team have failed to score away from home - while Erling Haaland was brought off at half time on his return to his former team amid fitness concerns.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Leicester vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 29 October.

How can I watch Leicester vs Manchester City?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Erling Haaland is a major doubt and faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Leicester, Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday. Guardiola said Haaland had a fever and a knock on his foot following City’s draw at Borussia Dortmund and the manager said: “He feels better but we’re training in a few hours and we will assess. After that we will decide.”

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are still out but Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne are set to return to the starting line-up.

Johnny Evans and Wilfried Ndidi could return to Leicester’s squad for the visit of the champions, but pair Boubakary Soumare and Daniel Amartey may keep their places in the starting team.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Mahrez

Story continues

Odds

Leicester: 7/1

Draw: 17/4

Manchester City: 1/4