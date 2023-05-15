Leicester vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Leicester and Liverpool clash in the Premier League tonight both still fighting at either end of the table.

While the home side battle for their top-flight lives on home soil this evening, the in-form visitors have far from given up on potential Champions League qualification.

For Leicester, a dismal run of just one win in 13 has left them mired in the relegation zone and asking for favours from other clubs.

It once was Liverpool’s race for the top four that the Foxes were more used to frequenting, and which the Reds have gatecrashed thanks to six straight wins.

Both Newcastle and Manchester United will have games in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s men after this match, meaning they may have to keep up that perfect record to snatch an unlikely fourth-place finish.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leicester vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight on Monday May 15, 2023.

The match will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Where to watch Leicester vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with Monday Night Football beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Downward spiral: Relegation-threatened Leicester are on a dimsal run of just one win in 13 (Getty Images)

Leicester vs Liverpool team news

Kelechi Iheanacho is the main focus of Leicester’s efforts as he looks to return from a groin injury.

Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and James Justin will all miss out and interim boss Dean Smith may bring Wilfred Ndidi back into his lineup after shipping five goals at Fulham last time out.

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are nearing comebacks for Liverpool, who are without Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay.

Luis Diaz may be favoured to the out-of-form Darwin Nunez on the left flank.

Leicester vs Liverpool prediction

The Foxes are enduring a rather tame fall into the Championship but, as Liverpool well know, this is the time of year when surprise results come out of nowehere.

Story continues

Or, as the case may be, when clubs heading downwards collapse yet further against a ruthless rival.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Late surge: Liverpool have gatecrashed the top-four battle thanks to six straight wins (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Foxes have won back-to-back home games against Liverpool, their only wins in 12 meetings since 2017.

Leicester wins: 41

Draws: 25

Liverpool wins: 54

Leicester vs Liverpool match odds

Leicester to win: 9/2

Draw: 18/5

Liverpool to win: 11/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).