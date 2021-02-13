Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Third-placed Leicester host fourth-placed Liverpool today in a compelling Premier League match-up in the battle for Champions League spots.
Liverpool have been defeated in three of their last five fixtures and come into this afternoon’s match on the back of two consecutive losses that leave them 10 points off leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
It was City who comprehensively beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield in the Reds’ last appearance, while Leicester snatched a 1-0 victory in the final seconds of their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Brighton. Kelechi Iheanacho’s header regained some momentum for the Foxes, whose most recent Premier League result was a 0-0 draw with Wolves.
Leicester coach and former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will be keen to prove his side’s quality as they look to leapfrog second-placed Man United – if only briefly – while Jurgen Klopp, who has this week mourned the passing of his mother, will aim to steer the Reds back in the right direction and above their hosts on goal difference.
Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight meeting.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 12.30pm GMT today.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on BT Sport 1 and subscribers can stream it live on the BT Sport website and app.
What is the team news?
There is more nightmare news for Liverpool defensively, with fill-in centre-back Fabinho ruled out here with a “little muscle issue”, meaning new signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies are both in line for a debut. Midfielders Thiago and Georginio Wijnaldum are doubts for the game, with the former missing training earlier this week and the latter having trained away from the rest of the squad. Regardless, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all still out.
Leicester have their own injury problems, meanwhile, with James Justin having torn his ACL against Brighton this week to rule him out for the rest of the season. Timothy Castagne is also absent in defence, and Ayoze Perez sustained a shin issue against the Seagulls. Long-term absentees Wesley Fofana, Dennis Praet and Wes Morgan remain sidelined.
Confirmed line-ups
Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Ricardo; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Jones, Milner; Mane, Salah, Firmino
Prediction
Leicester are not the sort of opponents Liverpool will be wanting to face amid the Reds’ troubling run of results, and the news of Fabinho’s injury will not improve confidence among the champions’ fans. Leicester have slipped up a few times this season when they’ve had the chance to narrow the gap to the top, however, and must put an end to that pattern here. Leicester 1-1 Liverpool.
