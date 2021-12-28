Leicester vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points again, when they face Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The Reds have only two more games with the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available to them, before the trio head off for Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Leicester are similarly set to be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi across the same period after they were all called up to their respective nations.

These two teams met just prior to Christmas in the League Cup quarter-final, with the Reds progressing on penalties after netting a last-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 December at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

Like all the midweek games in this round of fixtures, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video across all mobile devices, compatible TVs with the Prime Video app and the desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Foxes still have a big injury list to contend with, including James Justin, Wes Fofana, Patson Daka, Jonny Evans and now Ricardo Pereira, who was injured in the League Cup loss against the Reds. Ryan Bertrand also pulled up in the warm-up at the weekend so must be considered a doubt, as is Caglar Soyuncu. Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi should play after being unused subs against Man City.

Liverpool’s Boxing Day match against Leeds was called off so they have no new injury worries. Nat Phillips, Adrian and Harvey Elliott are their long-term absences, while Divock Origi still appears to be sidelined. Thiago has only just returned to training after Covid and might still miss out here, but Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones are all available after earlier negative tests and subsequent returns. Andrew Robertson is suspended so Kostas Tsimikas will play left-back.

Predicted line-ups

LEI - Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

LIV - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Leicester 7/1

Draw 47/10

Liverpool 2/5

Prediction

Nowhere near as close an encounter as the recent League Cup meeting between the two; the gulf was evident as soon as the Reds made subs to bring senior players on last week and with a full-strength team in place, Klopp’s side should brush past a Foxes defence lacking organisation and an ability to withstand set pieces. Leicester 1-4 Liverpool.