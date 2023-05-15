Leicester vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Liverpool travel to Leicester this evening for a Premier League clash with big ramifications at both ends of the table.

The Reds are looking to win their seventh game on a spin as they continue an unlikely push for a top-four finish, boosted by Newcastle dropping points at Leeds on Saturday. Liverpool still need Newcastle and Manchester United to make further slip-ups, while not making any of their own.

Leicester, meanwhile, must win to climb out of the relegation zone. Another defeat would leave the Foxes looking in deep danger of being relegated, as they travel to third-placed Newcastle in their penultimate game and then host West Ham on the final day.

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST. The match is scheduled to get underway at 8pm BST.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream on either the website or app.